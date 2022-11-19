PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Penn State rolled into Rutgers on the heels of a four-game stretch in which it didn't score fewer than 30 points.
On Saturday, as Penn State's offense struggled to gain traction early, the Nittany Lions received scoring assists elsewhere until the offense finally found its groove as No. 11 Penn State (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) coasted to a 55-10 win against Rutgers (4-7, 1-7 Big Ten) at SHI Stadium.
"If the offense is maybe struggling, the defense is going to have our back or special teams is going to have our back," Penn State offensive lineman Sal Wormley said. "There's never really a worry that the defense isn't going to step up for us, or special teams isn't going to make something happen. We just have full trust in each other."
Penn State received touchdowns from its special teams unit and defense before the offense posted its first points. That touchdown on offense, a 10-yard pass from quarterback Sean Clifford to tight end Tyler Warren, was
set up by an interception by cornerback Johnny Dixon that set the offense up with first-and-10 from Rutgers' 30-yard line.
Dixon intercepted a pass from Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt and ran it back for a touchdown. The pick-six, however, was erased after an unsportsmanlike penalty was called on Coziah Izzard.
Clifford connected with Warren five plays later.
The Nittany Lions' fourth-year starting quarterback accounted for 64 of Penn State's 67 yards on the offense's second touchdown of the first half. He capped it with a 14-yard run that put the Nittany Lions ahead, 28-10, with 1:03 to play in the second quarter.
Linebacker Curtis Jacobs returned to the lineup in a big way after being sidelined during Penn State's contest against Indiana earlier this month.
Jacobs unloaded a hit on Wimsatt in the third quarter that dislodged the football. The loose ball fell on the ground and into the hands of Nittany Lions safety and New Jersey native Ji'Ayir Brown, who returned it 70 yards for a touchdown. Jacobs finished with five tackles.
"You talk about an experienced linebacker who has played a ton of football for us," Franklin said of Jacobs. "He's athletic, is a playmaker for us, and is playing with more and more confidence each week. Having a veteran guy like that back is really good."
Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton tallied the Nittany Lions' first touchdown on a 100-yard kickoff return in the first quarter.
"I must admit, that kickoff return was a thing of beauty," Franklin said. "We've just invested so much time on special teams, so I was really happy for (special teams coach Stacy) Collins and (special teams analyst) Eric Raisbeck, as well as our players, to have some success on that."
Penn State's defense registered the second touchdown of the game when linebacker Kobe King returned a fumble 14 yards for a first-quarter touchdown. King posted six tackles, a game-high for the unit, and a career-high for the second-year player.
"I think it was a blitz, and I just had to cover some ground," King said when recalling his touchdown. "I saw the guy make a catch, and one of the guys tackled him and hit him, and I just saw the ball - scoop and score. I just saw him, I had to slow down, get the ball first and then advance."
While Penn State had the good fortune of having other units play complementary football during its early lull on offense, Rutgers didn't enjoy the same favor. Rutgers' Adam Korsak punted 12 times. The Scarlet Knights finished with 167 yards and 10 first downs. The loss was the program's fourth consecutive.
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen rushed for a game-high 117 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries. Singleton finished with 62 yards on nine carries. On Saturday, Allen and Singleton became the Big Ten's first freshman duo to tally 700-plus yards during a season.
"We have two running backs that are erasers for us, that make big plays," Franklin said of the duo.
Clifford was 17 of 26 passing for 157 yards and one touchdown. He added another 35 yards and one touchdown on the ground. Backup quarterback Drew Allar entered the game at the 6:50 mark in the third quarter. He was 5 of 10 passing for 42 yards, and he tallied 27 yards with one rushing touchdown.
It was career win No. 100 for Franklin, who arrived at the program from Vanderbilt in 2014. He achieved 76 of those wins with the Nittany Lions.
Penn State hosts Michigan State next Saturday for the regular-season finale. The Spartans dropped to 5-6 overall and 3-5 in Big Ten play after a 39-31 loss to Indiana on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI newspapers.
------
No. 11 PENN STATE 55, RUTGERS 10
Penn St. 14 14 20 7 — 55
Rutgers 10 0 0 0 — 10
1st Quarter
RUTG-FG McAtamney 42, 8:06.
PSU-Singleton 100 kickoff return (Pinegar kick), 7:54.
RUTG-Jones 4 pass from Wimsatt (McAtamney kick), 5:56.
PSU-Ko.King 14 fumble return (Pinegar kick), :50.
2nd Quarter
PSU-Warren 10 pass from S.Clifford (Pinegar kick), 6:11.
PSU-S.Clifford 14 run (Pinegar kick), 1:03.
3rd Quarter
PSU-J.Brown 70 fumble return (Pinegar kick), 14:06.
PSU-FG Pinegar 22, 8:10.
PSU-K.Allen 8 run (Pinegar kick), 6:15.
PSU-FG Sahaydak 20, 1:32.
4th Quarter
PSU-Allar 1 run (Sahaydak kick), 5:44.
TEAM STATS
PSU RUTG
First downs 21 9
Total Net Yards 436 167
Rushes-yards 37-237 35-32
Passing 199 135
Punt Returns 1-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 2-108 3-102
Interceptions Ret. 1-10 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 22-36-0 15-34-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-11 4-28
Punts 7-39.429 12-43.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 3-2
Penalties-Yards 4-40 4-25
Time of Possession 30:23 29:37
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING-Penn State: Allen 11-117, Singleton 9-62, S.Clifford 7-35, Allar 6-27, Smith 1-0, Strange 1-0, (Team) 2-(minus 4). Rutgers: Rochelle 8-25, Salaam 10-20, Monangai 9-9, (Team) 1-(minus 9), Wimsatt 7-(minus 13).
PASSING-Penn State: S.Clifford 17-26-0-157, Allar 5-10-0-42. Rutgers: Wimsatt 10-29-1-122, Simon 5-5-0-13.
RECEIVING-Penn State: Tinsley 5-63, Strange 4-24, H.Wallace 3-49, Lambert-Smith 3-9, Allen 2-10, Evans 1-11, L.Clifford 1-10, Warren 1-10, Kh.Dinkins 1-8, Singleton 1-5. Rutgers: Langan 4-18, Ryan 2-76, Jones 2-16, M.Patterson 2-6, Salaam 2-0, Cruickshank 1-15, Long 1-6, Rochelle 1-(minus 2).
MISSED FIELD GOALS-Rutgers: McAtamney 41.
