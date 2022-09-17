AUBURN, Ala. - Last week, Penn State dropped the top on its offense, with its true freshmen and redshirt freshmen playmakers accounting for 423 of the team's 572 yardage output.
On Saturday, the younger members of Penn State's defense offered a glimpse into the future of the unit in the Nittany Lions' 41-12 win against Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Redshirt freshman safety Zakee Wheatley earned widespread praise during the spring and preseason camps, with both head coach James Franklin and his teammates praising his innate ability to somehow always be around the football. Wheatley further added to speculation about his role in the secondary when the team named him the Takeaway King for preseason camp. He earned the accolade during spring camp, as well.
Three games into the 2022 season, Wheatley has lived up to those expectations.
With Auburn facing third-and-6 from No. 22 Penn State's 28-yard line in the first quarter, redshirt freshman Jaylen Reed chased down Tigers quarterback TJ Finley and leveled a hit as Finley attempted a throw. Wheatley honed in on the wobbly football and laid out while extending both arms enough to cradle the ball before it hit the turf.
Freshman linebacker Abdul Carter forced a fumble, and he sacked Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford in the third for an 11-yard loss. Carter took the field with Penn State's (3-0) defense during the first half of the season opener at Purdue, but his appearance was brief as he was flagged for targeting. The freshman played against Ohio last week.
Carter ended with six tackles against Auburn, which tied him for a team-high.
"He flashes," Penn State coach James Franklin said of Carter. "We've been excited about him. He's so mature. Picking things up quickly. He's fast, he's aggressive. Something about that No. 11.
Freshman defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton also tallied a sack as the Nittany Lions' defense accumulated six on Saturday. Each was by a different defender. Penn State's defense also tallied four turnovers.
Penn State's young players on offense held their own against their SEC opponent, as well.
Freshman running back Nicholas Singleton dashed for a game-high 124 yards and two touchdowns. Fellow freshman Kaytron Allen ended with 52 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The first-year duo accounted for 176 of Penn State's 245 yards rushing.
A well-rounded offense bodes well for Penn State's passing game. Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford certainly recognizes and appreciates the effort.
"You have to be balanced," Clifford said of the run game's recent successes. "That was the goal in the offseason. The running backs, they set their minds to it. They said, 'We're going to change the narrative. We're going to run the ball.' And we've been consistent with it. We just have to keep stacking - that's me included."
Penn State hosts Central Michigan next Saturday (noon).
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI newspapers.
