STATE COLLEGE – Barney Amor arrived at Penn State from Cornell last year without a scholarship.
He was good enough to make the roster as a walk-on punter, but he spent last season behind Jordan Stout, the current Baltimore Raven and 2021 Eddleman–Fields Punter of the Year.
Last week, Penn State coaches surprised Amor with a scholarship. On Thursday, the Doylestown native rewarded them with an eight-punt outing in which he averaged 46.9 yards per punt.
“I kind of knew what I was getting into coming here,” Amor said on Thursday. “I knew coming in last year it was going to be between me and Stout. I always said if I wasn’t going to play, I want to not play behind the best. I was pretty content, and I think it also helped.”
Two of Amor’s punts were downed inside Purdue’s 10-yard line. He also kicked punts of 41, 46 and 52 yards.
Amor’s eight punts set a new career-high for the redshirt senior.
“It was awesome to see Barney Amor come in and punt really well after waiting his time to take the job, and I’m super proud of him,” Penn State coach James Franklin said.
Purdue’s average field position began at its 22-yard line.
Penn State’s offense scored touchdowns on three of its six drives in the first half and punted on the other three. In the second half, however, as the offense sputtered through the third quarter to the tune of just 33 yards, Amor’s leg kept the Boilermakers’ offense at bay.
Purdue didn’t begin any of drives via Amor punts further than its 25-yard line during the third quarter.
Turnover streak lives
The season-opener marked the first game for Penn State’s defense under defensive coordinator Manny Diaz. The former Miami (Florida) head coach introduced the turnover chain to the Miami Hurricanes in 2017 when he was the program’s defensive coordinator.
Nittany Lion defenders wasted little time recording a turnover in Diaz’s new system.
In the second quarter, redshirt freshman safety Zakee Wheatley swiped the football from Purdue wide receiver TJ Sheffield. Redshirt junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. recovered the loose football, which extended Penn State’s defense’s turnover streak to 20 games.
Penn State – tied with Oklahoma – ranks No. 2 nationally in consecutive games with a defensive turnover.
Porter ended with a game-high eight tackles. He appeared to have an interception in the first quarter but the football bounced off his hands and into those of a Purdue wide receiver.
“I enjoy it – I take it as a challenge,” Porter said. “If they want to keep trying me, then I have to make them pay. Today I didn’t make them pay with an (interception) but I made them pay with my presence on the field. I know there were some pics out there I could have gotten, so we’re going to work on that and just come back next week and work on it.”
Impact statement
Penn State didn’t lean heavily on the transfer portal during the offseason. The program only brought in three players. Last December, wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley was the first of the trio to announce his intention to transfer to Penn State from Western Kentucky.
The Nittany Lion newcomer tallied a team-high eight catches for another team-leading 84 yards and a touchdown against Purdue.
Tinsley posted receptions of 8 and 27 yards during Penn State’s game-winning, fourth-quarter drive. His 27-yard reception gave the Nittany Lions a first down 10 yards outside of the red zone and helped set up quarterback Sean Clifford’s 10-yard go-ahead touchdown pass to running back Keyvone Lee.
“(In the receivers rooms) I feel like anybody can go,” Tinsley said. “Everybody can make plays out there. It’s just about when you get the opportunity, take advantage of it.”
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI newspapers.
