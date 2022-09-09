PITTSBURGH – Pitt may have won its first football game against West Virginia, but there’s no doubt it was a sloppy victory.
The somewhat lackluster performance kept the Panthers at No. 17 in the AP poll and sees them being 6 1/2-point underdogs at home to No. 24 Tennessee, who they face at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Coach Pat Narduzzi says Pitt’s underdog status doesn’t really matter.
“I feel like we’re underdogs all the time,” Narduzzi said. “I got a lot of respect for every player that walks through the doors or wherever we travel, so I’m always going to take that philosophy of not taking anything for granted.”
Narduzzi said his team has looked better in practice this week and is learning from the performance against the Mountaineers.
“You find out in games. I think they kind of see where you are and what we have to do to get better,” Narduzzi said. “That’s the beautiful thing about games and that’s why it’s nice to win a game and know that, ‘OK, what do we have to fix? What do we have to be worried about on game day?’ ”
The Panthers (1-0) will have to continue to score points the way they did in Week 1 to keep up with up-tempo Tennessee (1-0) and dual-threat quarterback Hendon Hooker. This will be the fourth time the Panthers will face Hooker, who made two starts against Pitt during his time at Virginia Tech. Hooker also replaced starting quarterback Joe Milton during the 2021 matchup in Knoxville, which Pitt won 41-34.
Hooker has completed 68% of his passes while throwing for 601 yards, six touchdowns and one interception in his three previous games against the Panthers. He has also racked up 129 yards on the ground in those games, though he’s only defeated Pitt once, in a rain-soaked game in Blacksburg in 2019.
Narduzzi thinks Hooker is even better than he was at Virginia Tech.
“You look at where he is right now compared to where he was two years ago when he was at Virginia Tech – two totally different guys,” Narduzzi said. “That’s obviously a tribute – that’s no slam on what Virginia Tech did with him, but he fits into that (Tennessee) offense, and his quarterback coach is coaching the heck out of him. I think he’s really, really sharp.”
Last year, Hooker threw for 31 touchdowns to just three interceptions while passing for nearly 3,000 yards. Four of his touchdown passes went for 70-plus yards, which led the country in 2021. Hooker also rushed for 616 yards.
While everyone knows what to expect out of Hooker and coach Josh Heupel’s up-tempo offense, the Pitt offense still remains a bit of a mystery. While the unit put up 31 points against West Virginia in the opener, it was often unable to find a rhythm or establish lengthy drives to give the defense a rest. On the seven drives where Pitt did not score against West Virginia, which resulted in six punts and a fumble, the Panthers averaged just 11.8 yards on those drives. Two drives resulted in negative yardage totals.
Sustained offensive drives will be key to Pitt not just scoring points, but also giving the defense a break from Tennessee’s up-tempo offense.
“We want to keep them off the field,” Narduzzi said. “(They’re) one of the top 10 offenses in the country and time of possession is critical. It’s critical every week we think, but especially if you’ve got an explosive offense.”
However, Narduzzi says that won’t dictate Pitt’s offensive play calling.
“I’m never going to handcuff a coordinator, like, run the ball three times in a row so we get three minutes of possession and we’re punting,” Narduzzi said. “That doesn’t make any sense. Our offensive goal is to score touchdowns and move the ball down the field. I don’t care how they do it, just get first downs and score.”
Notes
• This will be the first time a ranked Pitt team has hosted another ranked team since 2020, when No. 21 Pitt hosted No. 24 Louisville at Heinz Field. The game was played behind closed doors due to the pandemic. Pitt won 23-20.
• This will be the first time a crowd in Pittsburgh will be present for a ranked matchup since 2009, when No. 14 Pitt played No. 5 Cincinnati on Dec. 5, in what was the de facto Big East championship game. Pitt lost 45-44.
• Tennessee becomes the first Southeast Conference team to visit Pittsburgh. While Pitt played host to South Carolina in 1985 and Texas A&M in 2002, neither team were SEC members at the time of their visits.
• This will be the second time Pitt and Tennessee have played in the Johnny Majors Classic, honoring the late coach who passed away in June 2020. Majors had two separate four-year stints with the Panthers, from 1973-76 and 1993-96. Pitt won the national championship with Majors at the helm in 1976. He then went on to coach for 16 seasons (1977-92) at his alma mater of Tennessee, where he compiled a 116-62-8 record.
AMANDA FILIPCIC-GODSEY is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
