CALIFORNIA, Pa. – The 17th ranked Slippery Rock University football team jumped out to a 21-3 lead and rolled to a 42-24 win on the road at California (Pa.) to spoil the Vulcans' Homecoming Saturday evening from Adamson Stadium.
The Rock won their fifth straight game over California (Pa.) and handed the Vulcans their largest margin of defeat this season on the way to improving to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division games. California dropped to 4-4 overall and 3-1 in PSAC West games with the loss.
The Vulcans entered the game having lost three times by a combined nine points against No. 3 Shepherd (26-23 in OT), No. 13 IUP (22-21) and defending PSAC champion Kutztown (24-19). Cal had given up a season-high 26 points through the first seven weeks, but Slippery Rock eclipsed that mark in the first half.
The Rock defense came up with a fumble recovery from Brandon Tuck-Hayden on the first possession of the game and the offense converted with a TD pass from Noah Grover to Cohen Russell with 9:24 to play in the first quarter and SRU would never relinquish the lead.
Slippery Rock added touchdown passes of 85 yards to Kyle Sheets, 45 yards to Bryce Profitt and 59 yards to Max Maciejewski to jump out to a 28-10 halftime lead.
Chris D'Or punched in a one-yard TD rush on the first series of the second half as SRU extended the lead to 35-10 and erased any chance at a comeback.
California added a touchdown midway through the third and then scored once more in garbage time with 2:22 remaining to account for the final points.
Slippery Rock averaged 6.1 yards per play in the game and put up 347 yards on just 57 total plays. The Rock threw for 305 yards and ran for 42 yards. California ran 25 more plays in the game, but averaged just 4.8 yards per play on those 82 plays to finish with 394 yards of total offense. The Vulcans passed for 302 yards and ran for 92 yards.
SRU won the turnover battle with the defense coming up with four takeaways with two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Jacob Williams and Selvin Haynes each had one interception and Brandon Tuck-Hayden and Eddie Faulkner IV each had a fumble recovery. Haynes' interception was returned for a touchdown, but was nullified by a personal foul during the return.
Grover had arguably his best performance of the season to lead Slippery Rock, completing 17-of-27 passes for 297 yards with four touchdowns and one interception, which was a tipped ball that was dropped by his receiver.
Grover connected with seven different targets in the game with Sheets leading the way with four catches for 115 yards and one TD. Profitt grabbed three passes for 71 yards and one TD, Maciejewski caught three passes for 68 yards and one score and Russell caught five passes for 32 yards and one score.
Chris D'Or and Chris Wells each had one short rushing touchdown on a day where SRU didn't run the ball much. Tim Smith ran for 17 yards with D'Or rushing for 16 and Wells rushing for 15.
Tuck-Hayden led the defense with nine tackles, a half tackle for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Jeff Marx tallied eight tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss and Michael Henwood also had eight tackles. D.J. Adediwura had 2.0 tackles for loss and a half-sack. Josh Stokes and Cottrell Hatchett each had 1.0 sack and Munchie Johnson, Ali Abdul-Hakim and Daniel Tooson all had 1.0 tackle for loss as the defense combined for 10.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks.
Cal was led by QB Noah Mitchell, who eclipsed 10,000 career passing yards during his 40th career game. He completed 30-of-44 passes for 302 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. JaQuae Jackson grabbed seven passes for 84 yards and caught both TD tosses and Davonte Williams rushed for 80 yards and one touchdown.
Slippery Rock will play a second straight road game next week with a noon kickoff on the road at Clarion.
Notes: Slippery Rock won its fifth straight game in the series against California and is now 9-2 in the last 11 meetings with the Vulcans … SRU head coach Shawn Lutz improved to 55-15 as head coach at The Rock … SRU improved to 26-2 in its last 28 games against the PSAC West … SRU did not allow a touchdown in the first quarter for the seventh time in eight games this season … The Rock are outscoring opponents 73-12 in the first quarter this year … Kyle Sheets went for 115 receiving yards for his second 100-yard game of the season … his 85-yard TD catch is the longest play from scrimmage for SRU this fall … Noah Grover's four TD passes give him 20 in eight games this year, tied for 11th in SRU single-season history … In 12 starts at SRU, Grover has climbed to No. 6 all-time at SRU with 38 career TD passes … he ranks No. 9 in career passing yards with 3,808 and No. 8 in career completions with 291 … Max Maciejewski caught his 5th TD pass of the year … Maciejewski entered the game tied for the DII lead in TD catches by a tight end … SRU played without starting cornerback Kevin Hyde, starting safety Jalen Dangerfield and starting receiver Jacob Odom.
