PITTSBURGH - The Grove City College football team amassed 535 total yards and 31 first downs Saturday afternoon at No. 20 Carnegie Mellon. However, four Grove City turnovers helped the host Tartans pull out a 40-33 victory over Grove City in both teams' Presidents' Athletic Conference opener at Gesling Stadium.
Junior wide receiver Scott Fraser caught 10 passes for a career-high 209 yards and a touchdown while sophomore wide receiver Ryan Lenhart added three catches for 75 yards and a score. Sophomore running back Nico Flati ran for a game-high 96 yards on 28 carries. Junior Joey Guida added 55 yards on five attempts. He also caught a 27-yard touchdown pass.
Sophomore quarterback Logan Pfeuffer completed 16 of 31 passes for a career-high 327 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 45 yards and a touchdown.
Carnegie Mellon held a 23-6 lead in the second quarter before the Wolverines charged back. Guida's touchdown catch with 28 seconds left in the half trimmed the lead to 23-13. Grove City then drove 75 yards on the first drive of the third quarter, which Pfeuffer capped with a one-yard touchdown sneak. The 12-play drive consumed 5:49.
Defensively, Grove City held CMU to minus-1 offensive yard in the third quarter. Grove City drove to the CMU 28 by the end of the third quarter but consecutive sacks on the first two plays of the fourth quarter ended the possession.
CMU pushed its lead to 30-20 with 9:56 left in the game on Kris Hughes's 45-yard touchdown catch. Grove City quickly answered, however, as Pfeuffer fired a 27-yard touchdown pass to Fraser with 7:18 remaining.
The Tartans extended their lead to 37-26 when Ben Mills threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Reifer with 2:49 left. Pfeuffer's 20-yard touchdown pass to Lenhart on the final scrimmage play closed the scoring.
Senior kicker Nick Morrow opened Grove City's scoring with a 39-yard field goal at the 7:54 mark of the first quarter. He also converted a 21-yard field goal three minutes into the second quarter.
Grove City held Carnegie Mellon to 54 rushing yards on 20 attempts. Grove City also limited CMU to a 1-for-9 performance on third down. Grove City went 9 of 18 on third down. Mills completed 17 of 31 passes for 257 yards.
Senior defensive tackle James Parenti led Grove City with seven tackles. He and sophomore defensive tackle Bryce Spolnik shared a sack. Sophomore cornerback Jack Steinmetz added six tackles.
Grove City held a 39:26-20:34 edge in time of possession. The Wolverines executed 89 offensive plays.
Grove City will host Saint Vincent next Saturday night at Thorn Field in conference play. Kickoff will be 7 p.m.
