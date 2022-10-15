ANN ARBOR, Michigan - Scheming for Michigan's rushing attack is difficult enough when coming up with ways just to contain Blake Corum. Adding Donovan Edwards to the element presents another skill set to the dynamic.
Corum and Edwards accounted for 339 yards rushing and four touchdowns as No. 5 Michigan defeated No. 10 Penn State, 41-17, in front of 110,812 at Michigan Stadium on Saturday.
Michigan accumulated 418 yards rushing in the win.
"We did not control the line of scrimmage on either half, on either side of the ball," Penn State coach James Franklin said postgame. "Offensively, we weren't able to run the ball or convert on short-yardage situations and stay on the field, but defensively, we weren't able to get off the field. Fifteen-play drives, 12-play drives, 16-play drives, they controlled the line of scrimmage, and they controlled the game."
Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) led 24-17 early in the third quarter before the Nittany Lions' offense set up with first-and-10 from its 25-yard line. Penn State (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) advanced to Michigan's 39-yard line before facing fourth-and-6. The fourth-down attempt failed after a pass from quarterback Sean Clifford intended for wide receiver Parker Washington fell incomplete.
One play later, Corum dashed 61 yards for a touchdown that helped Michigan outscore Penn State, 25-3, in the second half.
Corum posted 166 yards rushing in the fourth-straight game in which he tallied 100 yards rushing or more. He upped his output this season to 901 yards and 13 touchdowns. Corum scored the game's first touchdown with a 1-yard run in the first quarter.
Edwards recorded 173 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries to provide the perfect complement to Corum. Saturday's rushing total marked a career-high for Edwards, who averaged 10.5 yards per carry. His 67-yard touchdown run in the third quarter gave the Wolverines a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
"We knew what we were getting into," Penn State linebacker Jonathan Sutherland said of Michigan's running backs. "We knew what kind of game it was going to be. (They're) obviously very talented. (They) know how to gain yards after contact."
Michigan owned the time-of-possession battle to the tune of a 41:56 to 18:04 advantage.
"It definitely makes it tougher, but you have to be built for it, regardless of what they do, how many plays they run, you have to go out there and do your job," Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said. "If we didn't want them to run that amount of plays, we should have gotten stops, and we didn't."
Penn State's offense muddled through a first quarter that foreshadowed the afternoon for the unit. The Nittany Lions failed to gain a first down through the opening 15 minutes, and they ran a mere six plays during the quarter.
Penn State carried 9 yards of offense into the second quarter before Clifford ran 61 yards to the Wolverines' 4-yard line with about seven minutes left in the half. Running back Kaytron Allen gave the Nittany Lions their first touchdown of the game four plays later on a 1-yard run on fourth down. Penn State entered halftime with just one first down.
Clifford left the game with 11 minutes to play in the fourth. Franklin later said it was because of an injury. Freshman Drew Allar played the duration of the contest.
The Nittany Lions' defense provided the team's only other touchdown of the afternoon. Michigan faced third-and-2 from Penn State's 41-yard line when linebacker Curtis Jacobs intercepted a pass attempt from Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Defensive end Demeioun "Chop" Robinson deflected the football, and it landed with Jacobs after bouncing off of Mustipher's helmet. Jacobs returned the interception 47 yards for the score with 4:27 remaining in the first half.
Penn State kicker Jake Pinegar connected on a 27-yard kick in the third quarter.
Michigan finished with the advantage in just about every statistical category.
The Wolverines outgained the Nittany Lions, 563-268. Michigan gained 28 first downs to Penn State's 10. Michigan was also 6 of 6 on attempts from the red zone. Kicker Jake Moody connected on field goals of 29, 24, 23 and 37 yards.
"When you're not able to control the line of scrimmage the way you need to control the line of scrimmage, you're going to have a hard time winning games, and they are able to stick with a game plan, stick with what they do," Franklin said.
Penn State returns to Beaver Stadium next week to play Minnesota (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) for this year's White Out contest. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (ABC).
"You get a tough defeat, you learn from it," Franklin said. "You make the adjustments, you make the corrections and you get back to doing what you have to do to be 1-0 next week. This game can't linger."
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State athletics for CNHI newspapers.
------
No. 5 MICHIGAN 41, No. 10 PENN STATE 17
Penn St. 0 14 3 0 — 17
Michigan 6 10 15 10 — 41
1st Quarter
MICH-FG Moody 29, 9:43.
MICH-FG Moody 24, 1:25.
2nd Quarter
MICH-Corum 1 run (Moody kick), 8:29.
PSU-Allen 1 run (Pinegar kick), 6:11.
PSU-Jacobs 47 interception return (Pinegar kick), 4:27.
MICH-FG Moody 23, :02.
3rd Quarter
PSU-FG Pinegar 27, 13:15.
MICH-Edwards 67 run (Bell pass from McCarthy), 11:12.
MICH-Corum 61 run (Moody kick), 7:20.
4th Quarter
MICH-FG Moody 37, 11:00.
MICH-Edwards 3 run (Moody kick), 5:03.
A-110,812.
TEAM STATS
PSU MICH
First downs 10 28
Total Net Yards 268 563
Rushes-yards 22-111 55-418
Passing 157 145
Punt Returns 0-0 2-5
Kickoff Returns 4-57 2-33
Interceptions Ret. 1-47 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 12-29-0 17-24-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-9 1-5
Punts 3-43.0 0-0.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 5-55 9-61
Time of Possession 18:04 41:56
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING-Penn State: S.Clifford 6-74, Singleton 6-19, Allen 6-16, Lee 1-6, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Allar 2-(minus 3). Michigan: Edwards 16-173, Corum 28-166, McCarthy 7-57, Stokes 4-22.
PASSING-Penn State: S.Clifford 7-19-0-120, Allar 5-10-0-37. Michigan: McCarthy 17-24-1-145.
RECEIVING-Penn State: Tinsley 5-57, Washington 3-33, H.Wallace 2-57, Strange 1-9, Allen 1-1. Michigan: Bell 5-39, Wilson 4-29, C.Johnson 3-43, Corum 3-15, Edwards 1-21, Anthony 1-(minus 2).
MISSED FIELD GOALS-None.
