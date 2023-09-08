STATE COLLEGE — For the first time in school history, No. 7 Penn State welcomes the Delaware Blue Hens to Beaver Stadium on Saturday at noon.
WHO ARE THE BLUE HENS?
Delaware comes into Saturday’s game looking to build on a 37-13 win at Stony Brook in Week 1.
The Blue Hens racked up 559 total yards, led by junior quarterback Ryan O’Connor. Making his first start, O’Connor completed 24-of-38 passes for 346 yards and a touchdown — hitting nine different Blue Hens receivers on the night.
Senior running back Marcus Yarns had a productive day with 11 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns.
Graduate student wide receiver Chandler Harvin led the receiving corps with five catches for 100 yards.
“They’re an RPO, spread-style offense,” Penn State coach James Franklin said in his weekly press conference Tuesday. “Their pass game is vertical in movements. I expect us to see a ton of quick game, a ton of screens and a ton of move-the-pocket type stuff. I think that’s how they’ll play us.”
Defensively, the Blue Hens held Stony Brook for 327 total yards — 45 in the first half. The defense also had three second-half interceptions, including a pick-six for the first time since 2019.
“Defensively, (defensive coordinator) Manny Rojas comes from the Al Groh tree of football,” Franklin said. “They’ve taken some of the Iowa State three-safety scheme and kind of merged those two things. They are a multiple scheme front and coverage — a lot of unorthodox and unusual looks.”
LAST WEEK VS. WVU
The Nittany Lions also come into Saturday’s contest with a win after blowing out West Virginia 38-15 in their opener.
Sophomore quarterback Drew Allar was exceptional in his first career start — going 21-of-29 for 325 yards and three touchdowns.
The challenge for Allar now, Franklin says, is to continue building week by week.
“Until he continues to do it game after game and stack days, it’s still somewhat unproven,” Franklin said. “It gives me comfort as a head coach with an offensive background to watch him and his habits and how he approaches it to feel like he’s got a chance to play at a high level on a consistent basis.”
KeAndre Lambert- Smith’s four catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns led the receiving corps for Penn State. Newcomer Malik McClain added four catches of his own for 58 yards and a touchdown.
The running back duo of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen had an impressive season debut, combining for 121 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.
Defensively, the Nittany Lions were solid — allowing 310 total yards (148 rushing), but recording three sacks and six tackles for loss on the night.
Curtis Jacobs opened the season with 10 total tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss against West Virginia.
“I think your first couple weeks in the season, you can make significant strides, and you need to make significant strides,” Franklin said. “That’s what the best programs do and I think the best programs improve and learn and make corrections after wins. They don’t have to have setbacks, or wake-up calls, to be able to do it.
“Now, that’s easier said than done. We need to be more consistent on special teams. We need to create more turnovers on defense. Then on offense, we need to improve on our third down percentage and stay on the field.”
Franklin added: “We needed to get off the field a little bit more on defense, but we played really good defense when it mattered most and were able to get off the field.”
CAN THEY DO IT AGAIN?
Last week, the Nittany Lions played in front of the fourth-largest crowd in school history — 110,747.
With last week’s game also being broadcasted on NBC, the Nittany Lions thrived off of the electric atmosphere inside Beaver Stadium.
Hosting Delaware, Franklin challenges Penn State fans to show up and show out once more at Beaver Stadium.
“I want to thank our fans. The environment was phenomenal,” Franklin said. “It was a great crowd — obviously one of the larger crowds, especially for an opening weekend, that we’ve ever had so that was awesome.
“What a statement it would be this weekend if we’re able to do it again. So, I challenge all of our fans to come out and let’s enjoy another Saturday in Beaver Stadium. We’re very, very appreciative of the environment and the type of support we get.”
CARTER’S STATUS
Sophomore linebacker Abdul Carter’s status for the game is uncertain after he was charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession Tuesday.
As first reported by WJAC-TV in Johnstown, police were called to Carter’s dorm room on the night of Aug. 8 in response to a fire alarm being activated. Police later found that the fire alarm went off because Carter was smoking marijuana in his room.
According to reports, Carter admitted he was smoking marijuana and gave the baggie containing the drug to police.
Carter, a Second Team All-Big Ten selection a year ago, recorded just one tackle in Penn State’s win over West Virginia last week.
When asked about Carter’s status for the game after Wednesday’s practice, Franklin declined to discuss the matter at length.
“We don’t talk about those things publicly,” Franklin said. “Obviously, it’s being handled internally. This is new to you guys. It’s not new to us.”
THON AWARENESS GAME
Saturday’s contest is the annual THON Awareness Game. THON is the largest student-run philanthropy in the country bringing awareness to pediatric cancer and raising funds for the Four Diamonds Fund.
There will be a gold ribbon zone in the student section next to the traditional S-Zone.
THON Families will be in attendance and honored at the game.
50TH ANNIVERARY OF 1973 TEAM
Penn State’s 1973 team will be honored Saturday, commemorating the 50th anniversary of its perfect 12-0 season.
The 1973 team was the first team in college football history to go 12-0 in a season and finished No. 5 in the polls.
Tailback John Cappelletti won the program’s first Heisman Trophy. Mark Markovich & Ed O’Neil, two captains on the 1973 team, will serve as honorary captains.
NATIONAL TV STREAK SNAPPED
For the last 248 consecutive games, Penn State football games have been broadcast on national TV.
The run ends Saturday as the game will stream exclusively on Peacock.
