CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Seventh-ranked Penn State turned its defense into offense in a 30-13 win at Illinois in its Big Ten opener on Saturday.
The Nittany Lions (3-0, 1-0) forced five turnovers, picking off sophomore quarterback Luke Altmyer four times in the game.
With time winding down in the third quarter, the Nittany Lions produced their finest defensive sequence of the season — nearly coming away with a forced fumble, recording a sack then punctuating the drive with an interception by Cam Miller to end the quarter.
The stop allowed the Nittany Lions to put the game on ice. It took only three plays and 30 yards to score. Nicholas Singleton cruised in from 16 yards out to give Penn State a 30-7 lead with 14:24 remaining.
Penn State finished with 383 total yards.
The Penn State defense picked up the slack, giving the offense a favorable field position to work its way into the game.
The Nittany Lions extended their run of 30-point scoring efforts to 10 straight games and have won nine of their last 10 games overall.
Penn State took a 16-7 lead into halftime, using a 6-play, 48-yard drive over the final 42 seconds. Sophomore quarterback Drew Allar engineered the drive with a pair of runs up the middle and a 33-yard strike to Liam Clifford to get down inside the red zone.
After taking a shot to the end zone to Tyler Warren that sailed incomplete, Alex Felkins came on to knock in a 28-yard field goal to end the half.
Felkins made three of his four field goal attempts in the half — hitting from 20, 45 and 28. Felkins' attempt from 52 yards was blocked by Illinois' Jer'Zhan Newton with 6:09 left in the second quarter.
Off the blocked field goal, Illinois responded with an effective drive as Luke Altmyer connected on a couple of pivotal pass plays. A 26-yard hookup with Ashton Hollins moved the Fighting Illini inside the red zone followed by a pass to Casey Washington that set up a Reggie Love touchdown run to get Illinois on the scoreboard with 2:08 left in the half.
Penn State put up 197 total yards with 11 first downs in the first half while Illinois produced 168 yards and nine first downs.
Allar started slowly but found a bit of a groove as the half progressed, completing 10-of-20 passes for 136 yards. Comparatively, Altmyer was 13-of-22 for 127 yards with two interceptions in the first half.
The Nittany Lions notched three takeaways in the first half. More importantly, they were able to capitalize on the Illinois turnovers — coming away with two field goals off a fumble recovery by Kobe King and an interception by Abdul Carter before using a Daequan Hardy interception to spark a 12-play, 57-yard drive capped by a Kaytron Allen 4-yard touchdown run to jump ahead 13-0 with 11:04 left in the second quarter.
Illinois was impressive early on, moving the ball against the Penn State defense on its first drive but failing to come away with points as Caleb Griffin missed a 47-yard field goal wide left.
Defensively, the Fighting Illini stuffed the Nittany Lions on their first drive and looked impenetrable in the red zone on the next Penn State drive to force a Felkins field goal.
UP NEXT
Penn State hosts Iowa next weekend in the annual White Out game.
No. 7 PENN STATE 30, ILLINOIS 13
Penn St. 6 10 7 7 — 30
Illinois 0 7 0 6 — 13
1st Quarter
PSU-FG Felkins 20, 5:27.
PSU-FG Felkins 45, 1:43.
2nd Quarter
PSU-Allen 4 run (Felkins kick), 11:04.
ILL-Love 5 run (C.Griffin kick), 2:08.
PSU-FG Felkins 28, :00.
3rd Quarter
PSU-T.Warren 11 pass from Allen (Felkins kick), 2:14.
4th Quarter
PSU-Singleton 16 run (Felkins kick), 14:24.
ILL-Elzy 19 pass from Paddock (pass failed), 4:21.
TEAM STATS
PSU ILL
First downs 20 21
Total Net Yards 383 354
Rushes-yards 40-164 30-83
Passing 219 271
Punt Returns 2-16 3-32
Kickoff Returns 3-54 2-29
Interceptions Ret. 4-39 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 17-37-0 25-45-4
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-3 3-14
Punts 7-41.857 6-39.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 7-70 6-47
Time of Possession 31:52 28:08
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING-Penn State: Allen 13-54, Pribula 9-47, Singleton 11-37, Allar 6-24, Potts 1-2. Illinois: Love 13-59, Feagin 4-15, Williams 2-8, Altmyer 4-6, McCray 4-(minus 2), Paddock 3-(minus 3).
PASSING-Penn State: Allar 16-33-0-208, Allen 1-1-0-11, Pribula 0-3-0-0. Illinois: Altmyer 15-28-4-159, Paddock 10-17-0-112.
RECEIVING-Penn State: Singleton 3-49, Warren 3-35, Lambert-Smith 3-23, Th.Johnson 2-32, Saunders 2-19, Clifford 1-33, Cephas 1-13, Allen 1-9, McClain 1-6. Illinois: Williams 5-63, Wilcher 3-35, Elzy 3-28, Reiman 3-23, Beatty 2-28, Washington 2-22, Hollins 1-26, P.Bryant 1-16, Laughery 1-12, McCray 1-5, Moore 1-5, Boyer 1-4, Love 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS-Penn State: Felkins 52. Illinois: C.Griffin 47.
