STATE COLLEGE — Penn State rolled up its highest point total in a game since 2019, throttling Delaware, 63-7, Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium.
The Blue Hens (1-1) were crushed beneath a tidal wave of offense from seventh-ranked Nittany Lions (2-0), who tallied 541 total yards in the game and 34 first downs.
In his second career start, sophomore quarterback Drew Allar checked out of the game in the third quarter after a 22-of-26 passing effort, throwing for 204 yards. He had a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown.
The Nittany Lions rushed for 315 yards and six touchdowns in the win.
Leading 42-7 in the third quarter, freshman quarterback Beau Pribula pushed it to 49-7 with a 6-yard touchdown run with 7:16 left in the third quarter. Soon after, it was the defense putting a bow on a dominating day as linebacker Dom DeLuca picked off Delaware's Zach Marker and rolled 26 yards for a touchdown to inflate the lead to 56-7 with 2:43 left in the third.
The Nittany Lions defense allowed just 140 total yards Saturday, with Delaware managing just five first downs.
The Nittany Lions took a 35-7 lead into the locker room at halftime on a 2-yard passing touchdown from Allar to junior tight end Tyler Warren with 22 seconds left in the half.
Penn State erupted for 322 total yards and 20 first downs in the first half. Defensively, the Nittany Lions disrupted the Blue Hens' offense, allowing just 84 total yards — 66 which came on the Blue Hens' only TD — and two first downs.
Allar was 18-of-22 for 175 yards and the short touchdown to Warren. Eight Penn State receivers caught passes in the first 30 minutes with Lambert-Smith and Warren catching four each.
The running back position dominated the first half as Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton combined for 25 carries for 121 yards and four touchdowns — three coming from Singleton.
Singleton scored two touchdowns in the second quarter to give Penn State a commanding 28-7 lead with 4:36 to go before halftime — capping a 9-play, 73-yard drive spanning 4:13.
After throwing for 346 yards last week against Stony Brook, Delaware quarterback Ryan O'Connor connected on just 2-of-9 passes for 15 yards in the first half.
Delaware's lone touchdown came on a breakdown by the Penn State defense that allowed senior running back Marcus Yarns to find a seam and break out down the left side for a 66-yard touchdown run to cut the Penn State lead to 14-7 late in the first quarter.
UP NEXT
Penn State: Hits the road to open Big Ten play at Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 16. Kickoff is set for noon.
Delaware: Hosts Saint Francis next Saturday at 6 p.m.
No. 7 PENN STATE 63, DELAWARE 7
Delaware 7 0 0 0 — 7
Penn St. 14 21 21 7 — 63
1st Quarter
PSU-Singleton 2 run (Felkins kick), 8:19.
PSU-Allen 4 run (Felkins kick), 2:16.
DEL-Yarns 66 run (Schmoke kick), 1:05.
2nd Quarter
PSU-Singleton 5 run (Felkins kick), 11:50.
PSU-Singleton 5 run (Felkins kick), 4:29.
PSU-Warren 2 pass from Allar (Felkins kick), :22.
3rd Quarter
PSU-Allar 1 run (Sahaydak kick), 9:48.
PSU-Pribula 6 run (Felkins kick), 7:16.
PSU-DeLuca 26 interception return (Felkins kick), 2:43.
4th Quarter
PSU-Evans 4 pass from Pribula (Felkins kick), 7:44.
A-108,575.
TEAM STATS
DEL PSU
First downs 5 34
Total Net Yards 140 541
Rushes-yards 24-82 60-315
Passing 58 226
Punt Returns 0-0 5-30
Kickoff Returns 2-19 1-26
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-26
Comp-Att-Int 6-17-1 25-31-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-24 0-0
Punts 7-41.714 2-45.5
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 5-33 7-55
Time of Possession 17:38 42:22
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING-Delaware: Yarns 6-86, Silver 5-15, St. Fleur 2-5, Bermudez 1-4, Cumby 2-2, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Marker 5-(minus 13), O'Connor 2-(minus 15). Penn State: Allen 19-103, Potts 7-59, Singleton 12-47, Pribula 8-46, Smith 6-29, Allar 5-27, Holzworth 3-4.
PASSING-Delaware: Marker 3-7-1-37, O'Connor 3-10-0-21. Penn State: Allar 22-26-0-204, Pribula 3-5-0-22.
RECEIVING-Delaware: Bermudez 2-32, Townsend 2-15, B.Brose 1-6, Kelly 1-5. Penn State: Lambert-Smith 6-74, Warren 6-37, H.Wallace 3-26, Cephas 2-36, Th.Johnson 2-14, Clifford 2-2, Singleton 1-18, Driver 1-8, McClain 1-7, Evans 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS-Delaware: Schmoke 46.
