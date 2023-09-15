STATE COLLEGE — For the eighth straight season, Penn State football opens Big Ten play on the road.
The seventh-ranked Nittany Lions (2-0) visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-1) Saturday for a noon kickoff Eastern, 11 a.m. in Champaign. The game will be featured on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff.
ON THE ROAD...AGAIN?!
Not only will Saturday be the eighth consecutive conference opener on the road for Penn State, but it will also be the 13th time in the last 14 openers.
“It’s a tradition around here, opening on the road in the Big Ten,” Penn State head coach James Franklin said. “We love it. I actually called (Athletic Director) Pat (Kraft) a little bit ago. I think they were talking about coming out with a new schedule, so we’re going to try and reverse psychology and ask to be on road next year and see what happens.
“It’s going to be an ‘orange out,’ should be a great atmosphere. I think last year we opened at Purdue, it was a ‘blackout.’ Went to Auburn, it was an ‘orange out.’ So, it’ll be a great environment for college football, and we’re looking forward to it.”
WHO ARE THE FIGHTING ILLINI?
Illinois comes into Saturday’s game 1-1 through the first two weeks.
In Week 1, the Fighting Illini edged defending MAC champion Toledo 30-28 but struggled last week on the road at Kansas — falling behind 28-7 in the first half before finding a spark in the second half. Despite outscoring the Jayhawks 16-6 after halftime, Illinois fell 34-23.
Sophomore Luke Altmyer, who transferred to Illinois after playing his freshman year at Ole Miss, is a talented dual-threat quarterback with game-breaking ability.
Against Kansas, Altmyer went 19-of-28 through the air for 202 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also spent much of the game picking himself up from the turf. He was sacked six times by the KU defense.
Altmyer carried the ball 13 times and nearly flirted with a 100-yard rushing day had it not been for the sacks as he lost 28 yards on the day — finishing with 70 yards and two rushing touchdowns; one going for 72 yards in the loss.
In terms of targets, junior quarterback-turned-wide-out Isaiah Williams ranks third in the Big Ten in receptions per game (5.5) and sixth in receiving yards (150) in the young season.
Since converting from quarterback to wide receiver prior to the 2021 season, Williams has at least one catch in all 27 games he’s played for Illinois — coincidentally, the second-longest active streak in the Big Ten behind Penn State’s Dante Cephas (29) and the 12th-longest active streak in the nation.
Altmyer has found Williams for eight first-down receptions this season.
“They have great skill players,” Penn State defensive end Adisa Isaac said Wednesday. “Their O-line does a great job of playing together. Their quarterback is great — great dual-threat. He runs the ball well and has a good stroke when he throws it as well. He’s played very well and they play together well.”
Defensively, the Fighting Illini have several players that can cause havoc, as Franklin pointed out during his weekly press conference Tuesday.
“There’s been a lot of talk about their personnel all offseason,” Franklin said. “Defensive end Jer’Zhan Newton, defensive tackle Keith Randolph, linebacker Tarique Barnes, defensive end/rush Gabe Jacas and then their nickel corner Xavier Scott and their safety Miles Scott — guys we’ve got a lot of respect on tape. There was a lot of buzz about these guys in the preseason as well, and we’re looking forward to the opportunity to compete against them.”
ALLAR, OFFENSE GETTING COMFORTABLE
Sophomore quarterback Drew Allar backed up his impressive opener against West Virginia with another quality start last week against Delaware.
Allar completed 22-of-26 passes, throwing for 204 yards. He had a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown before checking out of the game for good early in the third quarter.
Offensive depth has been on display early on as the Nittany Lions had nine different receivers catch a pass in Week 1 and 10 different receivers caught passes last week with KeAndre Lambert-Smith and tight end Tyler Warren catching six passes each.
In addition to the passing game, the Nittany Lions’ running game came alive last week — producing 315 yards and six touchdowns, including three from Nicholas Singleton in the first half.
Through two games, Penn State’s offense has generated 1,019 total yards and 61 first downs while averaging 50.5 points per game.
“The biggest area is comfort level,” Allar said. “The more game reps you get, the more comfortable you’re gonna get. Obviously, the first two games, there’s been a lot of reps to go out. We’re doing good things as a whole offense right now, being very well-balanced. O-line is doing a tremendous job up front, whether it be in the pass game, pass protection or run blocking. I think we’re just doing a really good job as an offense right now just trying to be more consistent each week.”
Allar and the Nittany Lions must contend with an Illinois defense led by “The Law Firm” of Newton and Randolph — one of the top defensive tackle duos in the nation last season and Preseason All-Americans entering coming into this season.
“They present a lot of different things,” Allar said. “They make everything look the same and they do a really good job with their disguising. They have a lot of size up front, so it’s definitely going to be a challenge this week. First Big Ten game on the road, it’s not gonna be easy by any stretch.
“They’re a really well-coached defense. They’ve forced a lot of turnovers in the past and they really get after the quarterback. They do a good job of slowing down the run game so it’s gonna be a huge challenge for us this week.”
EARLY LOOKS
A plus coming from Penn State’s 2-0 start is how many players have seen action. Franklin acknowledged that 80 players got playing time last week against Delaware.
Without a preseason to evaluate players in live games, the first two games took on the feel of a two-game trial period for reserves to play and for the coaching staff to tinker with different lineups.
“It’s big because now you know who you can throw out there,” Isaac said. “That also leaves space for development as well. Just getting that in-game experience is a lot different from practice. They see the same guys over and over.
“When you finally get on a big stage like Beaver Stadium, with another color across from you, it gets you in a different zone that you have to kind of get accustomed to being a freshman and being out there in the bright lights.”
PROLIFIC OFFENSE
With their 63-7 blowout win against Delaware last week, the Nittany Lions have scored at least 30 points in nine straight games — the longest active streak in the nation.
Over that stretch, the Nittany Lions are averaging 41.9 points and 463.3 yards per game.
The Nittany Lions will look to extend that streak to ten games on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.