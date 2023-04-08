Chris Noble started the Reynolds TOC event in 18th place with a 198/254 and worked his way to the winner’s circle to claim the 2022-23 championship of the event. His final pin count was 1152. But it wasn’t easy as he had to withstand a final game of 300 from second-place finisher George Rearick, who finished with 1132.
Others who finished in the money were: (3) Dave Kowalski (1108), (4) Ted Long (1100), (5) Jeremy Jancso (1095), and (6) Justin Bowers (1083).
The event began with Kevin Clark in the lead with 278/312. Nick Webster was second with 287/311. Rearick and Keith Folk, both bowling scratch, were tied for third with 300. Eric Mansfield (279-299) was fourth while Hali Hoover (266/294) was fifth.
A 300 second game gave Kowalski the lead with 594. Folk shot 287 and moved into second with 587. Hali Hoover (264) was third with 586, while Eric Mansfield (266) was fourth (585). First-game leader Clark shot 235 and dropped into fifth place.
The third game saw Noble shoot 290 and moved him from 11th to the lead with 889. Folk managed a 277 and was second with 864. Bowers (257) moved from sixth to third with 846. Hali Hoover (220) fell from third to fourth with 834. Rearick, who fell off the leaderboard (10th place because of a 244 second game), regrouped with a 288 third game and was fifth with 832.
In the final game, Noble fell off the pace of his third game (290) and could only manage a 207 to end up with 1152. Rearick followed up his third game of 268 with his second 300, but fell 20 pins short of the lead and ended second with 1132.
Kowalski shot 278 and moved from ninth to third with 1108. Long shot a final game of 300 and that moved him from 11th to fourth with 1100. Jancso managed a 236 and that moved him from sixth to fifth with 1095. Bowers, who went into the final game in third place, shot 225 and dropped into sixth with a final score of 1083.
Handicap jackpot went to Clark (312), Kowalski (324), Noble (346), and Ed Fisher (313).
Scratch jackpots were won or shared by the following: Rearick (2), Long (2) Folk, Kowalski, Don Koewacich (all 300s), and Noble and Shawn Hoover (both 290s.)
Prize money was as follows: (1st-$750), (2nd-$500), (3rd-$350), (4th-$200), (5th-$100), and (6th-$50).
• Richard Berberick was the winner of the Reynolds Instructional League, defeating Landan Heckman, 236-195, in a bracket tournament. In first-round action, Berberick defeated Peyton Auxier, 220-187, while Braden Filer got by Heckman, 235-185.
In the second round, Berberick beat Filer, 245-239, while in the loser’s bracket Heckman defeated Auxier, 188-186. That set up the championship match between Berberick and Heckman where Berberick came out on top, 236-195.
• Here is a recap of the latest 3x6x9 tournament at Sunset Lanes. The event drew 27 bowlers. After the qualifying round the field was cut to six bowlers. No qualifying scores were provided. There was a tie from the sixth spot, so a one game roll-off was required. In the roll-off, Stephanie Cooper defeated Patti Carpec, 242-229.
In first-round action, Cooper defeated Shane Myers, 247-217; Larry Reigleman defeated Matt Rodemoyer, 298-225; and Barb Black defeated Lou Hiner, 251-248.
The second round saw a close match between Black and Cooper, but Black survived, 253-252, to advance to the championship game against Reigleman.
In the championship game, Black defeated Reigleman, 292-247.
High game went to Hiner with a 300. He was awarded $22. First high series was won by Rodemoyer with a 1020. He was awarded $60. Keith Zeigler was second with 994 and he won $30.
Prize money was as follows: (1st-$200), (2nd-$120), (3rd-$80), (4th-$40), (5th and 6th-$40)
GABE D’ANGELO is a member of the Mercer County Bowling Hall of Fame and Professional Bowlers Writers Association who writes this weekly column for The Herald. He can be reached at guru8942@verizon.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.