NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Vincent Norrman lipped in an 8-footer for bogey on the 72nd hole to get into a playoff, then scrambled for par on the same hole in sudden death on Sunday to beat Nathan Kimsey and win the Barbasol Championship, his first PGA Tour victory.
The 25-year-old Norrman, a tour rookie who played one year at Florida State after four years at Division II Georgia Southwestern, won in his 23rd career start. The Swede closed with a 66 at Keene Trace to finish at 22-under 266.
“I don’t think I can process this for a while. I’m lost for words,” Norrman said.
Norrman's girlfriend, LPGA Tour player Frida Kinhult, surprised him after the victory. Kinhult finished tied for 36th at the Dana Open in Sylvania, Ohio, on Sunday, then traveled 300 miles south to greet Norrman.
Kimsey, a 30-year-old European tour player from England who made his PGA Tour debut in this co-sanctioned event, shot 64 to post 22 under and waited to see if it would be good enough. It didn't look promising with Norrman and Trevor Cone at 23 under.
But Cone yanked his tee shot into tall grass well left of the green on the par-3 16th, leading to double bogey. That opened the door for Norrman, who hit fairway wood off the 18th tee and went well left into an awkward lie. He still had 57 yards for his third shot, missed the green from there and then chipped well past the hole. His bogey putt caught the lip on the right side and dropped.
In the playoff, Norrman again went left off the tee, missed the green to the right and chipped to 2 feet.
“I hit a really good tee shot, I thought,” Norrman said. “I had a pretty tough lie, downhill left to right usually comes out left on me and that kind of flared right. That was a pretty tricky chip as well and I just put a good strike on it and hit it up there close.”
Kimsey hit his tee shot into thick rough on the right, just missing the water, and failed to get up-and-down from a bunker well short of the green. He was seeking to become the first player to since Jim Benepe at the 1988 Western Open to win his PGA Tour debut.
“I feel like I barely missed a shot all day,” Kimsey said. “Holed a few nice putts and just kind of did a really good job of executing kind of the whole back nine and keep pushing really. Yeah, like I can’t complain with anything I did today.”
Cone shot 68 and finished one shot shy of the playoff alongside Adrien Saddier (66), a European tour player from France.
Veteran Lucas Glover, who led after the first and second rounds, finished alone in fifth at 20 under, his third consecutive top 10. The 43-year-old Glover shot 68 and extended his streak of rounds in the 60s to 12, all since switching to a long putter.
Cone led by one shot entering the final round but was soon chasing Norrman, who made six birdies on the front nine to turn in 6-under 30. Norrman's even-par inward nine was good enough. He shot 66-67-67-66 over four days.
“It’s been a crazy week and obviously today, the first nine was almost flawless,” he said. “Yeah, how I finished the front nine I’m really proud of, then hung in there on the back. I’m happy to be sitting here.”
Marcus Kinhult, the older brother of Norrman’s girlfriend and his roommate for the week, closed with a 69 and tied for 14th.
––––––
At Champions at Keene Trace
Nicholasville, Ky.
Purse: $3.8 million
Yardage: 7,328; Par: 72
Final Round
(x-won on first playoff hole)
x-Vincent Norrman, Sweden66-67-67-66—266
Nathan Kimsey, England69-66-67-64—266
Trevor Cone, United States71-65-63-68—267
Adrien Saddier, France68-66-67-66—267
Lucas Glover, United States63-68-69-68—268
Taylor Pendrith, Canada69-66-68-66—269
Daniel Brown, England65-68-70-67—270
Grayson Murray, United States70-70-63-67—270
Akshay Bhatia, United States68-68-70-65—271
Masahiro Kawamura, Japan69-69-68-65—271
Alexander Levy, France69-68-66-68—271
David Ravetto, France72-64-67-68—271
Doc Redman, United States69-70-65-67—271
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden66-70-67-69—272
Ryan Moore, United States64-70-70-68—272
Ryan Armour, United States64-71-69-69—273
Christoffer Bring, Denmark72-65-69-67—273
MJ Daffue, South Africa70-66-70-67—273
Louis De Jager, South Africa69-65-69-70—273
Tommy Gainey, United States70-69-69-65—273
Adam Long, United States66-67-71-69—273
Cameron Percy, Australia70-69-65-69—273
Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa68-66-68-71—273
Ryan Brehm, United States72-66-69-67—274
Wesley Bryan, United States65-73-69-67—274
Jason Dufner, United States68-67-69-70—274
JC Ritchie, South Africa67-69-74-64—274
Kramer Hickok, United States68-70-69-68—275
Henrik Norlander, Sweden69-67-70-69—275
Angel Hidalgo, Spain66-69-71-70—276
William McGirt, United States69-70-69-68—276
Chris Nido, United States74-65-67-70—276
Tyson Alexander, United States70-67-68-72—277
John Axelsen, Denmark72-68-72-65—277
Brice Garnett, United States70-70-68-69—277
Russell Knox, Scotland68-69-69-71—277
Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark67-69-72-69—277
Andrew Novak, United States65-73-69-70—277
Brian Stuard, United States73-66-69-69—277
Tano Goya, Argentina68-71-65-74—278
Bo Hoag, United States69-71-70-68—278
Kelly Kraft, United States71-68-71-68—278
Jason Scrivener, Australia71-66-75-66—278
Alejandro Del Rey, Spain69-70-70-70—279
Zecheng Dou, China70-70-72-67—279
Scott Harrington, United States70-70-72-67—279
Justin Lower, United States72-66-68-73—279
Chad Ramey, United States67-69-74-69—279
Matti Schmid, Germany68-71-68-72—279
Kevin Tway, United States71-67-67-74—279
Bo Van Pelt, United States66-74-71-68—279
Cody Gribble, United States65-75-70-70—280
Mikael Lindberg, Sweden68-72-68-72—280
Peter Malnati, United States67-72-70-71—280
Max McGreevy, United States70-70-67-73—280
Ted Potter Jr., United States69-68-71-72—280
Clement Sordet, France67-73-71-69—280
