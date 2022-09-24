Norwin swept the team titles at Saturday's 22nd annual Sharpsville Blue Devil Cross Country Invitational at Buhl Park.
GIRLS
Norwin (52), DuBois Area (84), Fairview (189), West Middlesex (192), and Hickory (216) were the top five finishers in the girls varsity race. Slippery Rock placed eighth, Lakeview was 10th, Sharpsville 16th, Greenville 17th, and Commodore Perry placed 19th.
DuBois Area junior Morgan Roemer clocked in at 18:37 to finish first overall while Norwin freshman Annie Czajkowski (18:57) finished second.
Jamestown's Karis McElhaney took third place in 19:16 while West Middlesex freshman AnnaSophia Viccari (19:48) placed sixth and senior teammate Lia Bartholomew (19:48) was seventh.
Wilmington senior Emma Mason placed eighth in 19:57, Lakeview senior Kady Alexander (19:58) finished ninth, and Sharon senior Abby Douglas placed 12th in a time of 20:04.
Slippery Rock sophomore Tessa Szymanski (20:35) finished 17th, Greenville senior Megan Ickes (20:37) was 18th, Lakeview freshman Kendall Emmert (20:40) finished 19th, and West Middlesex sophomore Ella Bartholomew placed 24th in 20:59.
Slippery Rock senior Lexi Doerflinger (21:33) finished 34th and Commodore Perry freshman Elaine Welton (22:02) placed 40th.
Four Hickory runners placed 47th-51st. Junior Macie Horvath (22:07) was 47th, senior Izzy Gingras (22:12) was 49th, freshman Brooklyn Beighley (22:13) placed 50th, and sophomore Ava Shellenbarger (22:13) was 51st. Also, Hickory senior Abbey Black (22:25) placed 54th.
For host Sharpsville, senior Lyndzie Springer (22:42) placed 65th and junior Lauren Aiello (22:56) was 72nd.
BOYS
Norwin (72), Eden Christian (74), Quaker Valley (106), Ft. LeBoeuf (127), and Punxsutawney (151) were the top five teams in the boys race.
West Middlesex (162) was sixth, Lakeview (214) seventh, Slippery Rock (306) took 11th, Sharpsville (371) 12th, and Wilmington (463) was 14th. Commodore Perry (496) placed 18th, Hickory (571) 21st, and Jamestown (679) finished 26th.
Eden Christian senior Sean Aiken clocked in at 15:18 to win the race, three seconds ahead of Quaker Valley junior Matthew Otto.
Lakeview senior Colson Jenkins led the locals with a fifth-place finish in 15:53. West Middlesex senior Nick Varga (16:12) and junior Luke Schneider (16:12) finished 11th and 12th, respectively.
Lakeview freshman James Alexander (16:22) took 14th, Slippery Rock junior Viktor Zahn (16:27) placed 18th, and Wilmington freshman Tully Caiazza (16:54) finished 27th.
West Middlesex senior Giovanni Rococi placed 33rd in 17:06 and Sharpsville sophomore Jonathan Bissell finished 35th in a time of 17:16.
West Middlesex senior Dennis Jones (17:31) was 41st, Slippery Rock senior Anthony Robare (17:35) took 43rd, and Sharon freshman Justin Sims (17:38) placed 44th.
PIAA Foundation Race
Coach Mike Sample's Grove City High squad captured the Class 2A team title at Saturday's annual PIAA Foundation Race in Hershey. The Eagles had 96 points while Danville Area (147) placed second.
Senior Joshua Jones (16:38) led Grove City with a seventh-place finish. Junior Quinn McKnight (17:11) was 18th, sophomore MJ Pottinger (17:19) was 22nd, sophomore Colsen Frank (17:20) was 23rd, and senior Justy Brown (17:58) placed 52nd.
Hickory sophomore Caden Riethmiller placed 20th in a time of 17:15.
Danville Area senior Rory Lieberman clocked in at 15:48 to win the boys race while Lampeter Strasburg junior Colin Whitaker was second in 16:05.
2A GIRLS
Grove City (440) placed 13th in Hershey. Central Cambria (97) won the team title.
Eagles' freshman Josie Jones (21:31) placed 49th, freshman Morgan Davis (22:24) was 77th, and junior Phoebe Graham (23:25) placed 113th.
Hickory sophomore standout Jillian White placed 29th in a time of 20:56.
Brownsville Area senior Jolena Quarzo (18:38) finished first while Montour senior Harley Kletz (18:58) was runner-up.
1A BOYS
Reynolds junior Theron O'Brien finished 93rd in 19:47 and sophomore Patrick Lee (20:23) was 116th.
Jenkintown (71) and Central Cambria (99) finished 1-2 in the team standings. Coudersport junior Kevin Sherry (16:36) won the race, one second ahead of Jenkintown senior Oliver Michell.
Note: Full results from both the Blue Devil Invite and Foundation Race are posted at runhigh.com.
BOYS SOCCER
* Grove City 7, Sharpsville 3 - At Forker Field in Grove City, Region 2 the Eagles fired in six second-half goals in the win over the Region 1 Blue Devils.
Pierson Badowski led the way for GC with four goals. Jimmy Irani scored twice and Caleb Baumgarter had the other goal.
Rylan Piccirilli, Liam Campbell, and Brady Jones scored for Sharpsville.
GIRLS SOCCER
* Grove City 8, Sharpsville 1 - At Forker Field, Victoria Badowski had a hat trick in leading the Region 2 Eagles past Region 1 Sharpsville.
Izzie Gamble and Anna Slagle fired in two goals each for Grove City and Kendyll Lewis also scored.
Macie Steiner had the lone goal for Sharpsville.
* Seneca 2, Hickory 0 - At Hornet Stadium, the Region 3 Bobcats posted a shutout over the Region 2 Hornets.
No stats were reported to The Herald.
FOOTBALL
* Eisenhower 35, Lakeview 13 - At Stoneboro Friday, the Region 2 Knights improved to a perfect 5-0 with the win over the Region 1 Sailors (3-2). Ike ended the Sailors' three-game winning streak.
Lakeview took a quick 7-0 lead on a 54-yard touchdown pass from Cameron Pence to Danick Hinkson. Mitchell Tingley booted the PAT.
Eisenhower answered quickly as Keegan Eckstrom returned the ensuing kickoff 84 yards for a score. Cole Kellogg kicked the extra-point to tie the game at 7-all.
Eisenhower pulled away by scoring the next three touchdowns. Benji Bauer scored on a 4-yard run, Tucker Lindell had a 3-yard TD run, and Shawn Pascuzzi had a 22-yard touchdown run.
Lakeview cut the lead to 27-13 in the fourth quarter on a 4-yard run by Pence. The extra-point kick was blocked.
Ike closed out the scoring on a 22-yard run by Bauer.
Pence was 5-of-8 for 169 yards. Hinkson caught four passes for 160 yards. Tingley led Lakeview's ground game with 72 yards on 16 carries.
NOTE: THIS ROUNDUP WILL BE UPDATED AS STATS ARE REPORTED TO THE HERALD.
CROSS COUNTRY
BLUE DEVIL INVITATIONAL
GIRLS
Team Standings: Norwin 52, DuBois Area 84, Fairview 189, West Middlesex 192, Hickory 216, Punxsutawney 217, Quaker Valley 235, Slippery Rock 236, Franklin Regional 245, Lakeview 271. Also: Sharpsville (413) 16th, Greenville (440) 17th, Commodore Perry (484) 19th. Grove City Christian Academy, Jamestown, Reynolds, Sharon, and Wilmington did not field full teams.
Individual Standings: 1. Morgan Roemer (DuBois Area) 18:37; 2. Annie Czajkowski (Norwin) 18:57; 3. Karis McElhaney (Jamestown) 19:16; 4. Cecilia Montagnese (Quaker Valley) 19:24; 5. Hope Haring (Eden Christian) 19:44; 6. AnnaSophia Viccari (West Middlesex) 19:48; 7. Lia Bartholomew (West Middlesex) 19:48; 8. Emma Mason (Wilmington) 19:57; 9. Kady Alexander (Lakeview) 19:58; 10. Sidney Beers (DuBois Area) 20:00; 11. Rosemary Gaydos (Norwin) 20:02; 12. Abby Douglas (Sharon) 20:04; 13. Elin Bash (Norwin) 20:12; 14. Paityn Blakley (Franklin Regional) 20:14; 15. Audra Fedor (Norwin) 20:20; 16. Grace Baldauff (Northgate) 20:26; 17. Tessa Szymanski (Slippery Rock) 20:35; 18. Megan Ickes (Greenville) 20:37; 19. Kendall Emmert (Lakeview) 20:40; 20. Morgan King (DuBois Area) 20:42; 21. Isabel Owens (Fairview) 20:47; 22. Jordann Hicks (Punxsutawney) 20:52; 23. Anna Rakvic (Norwin) 20:57; 24. Ella Bartholomew (West Middlesex) 20:59; 25. Cassidy Britton (Youngsville) 20:59.
BOYS
Team Standings: Norwin 72, Eden Christian 74, Quaker Valley 106, Ft. LeBoeuf 127, Punxsutawney 151, West Middlesex 162, Lakeview 214, Cochranton 221, Franklin Regional 278, Laurel 300. Also: Slippery Rock (306) 11th, Sharpsville (371) 12th, Wilmington (463) 14th, Commodore Perry (496) 18th, Hickory (571) 21st, Jamestown (679) 26th. Greenville, Grove City Christian Academy, and Sharon did not field full teams.
Individual Standings: 1. Sean Aiken (Eden Christian) 15:18; 2. Matthew Otto (Quaker Valley) 15:21; 3. Nathan Garrett (Eden Christian) 15:34; 4. Clark Lalomia (Quaker Valley) 15:46; 5. Colson Jenkins (Lakeview) 15:53; 6. Ethan Haring (Eden Christian) 16:03; 7. Andres Breauchy (Norwin) 16:06; 8. Ben Schrumpf (Ft. LeBoeuf) 16:06; 9. Garrett Bartlebaugh (Punxsutawney) 16:10; 10. Noah Wilson (Norwin) 16:12; 11. Nick Varga (West Middlesex) 16:12; 12. Luke Schneider (West Middlesex) 16:12; 13. Thomas Gaydos (Norwin) 16:17; 14. James Alexander (Lakeview) 16:22; 15. Kyler Woolstrum (Cochranton) 16:22; 16. Evan Groce (Punxsutawney) 16:25; 17. Nathan Kociela (Franklin Regional) 16:27; 18. Viktor Zahn (Slippery Rock) 16:27; 19. Enzo Jiancristoforo (Norwin) 16:32; 20. Bryce Byram (Ft. LeBoeuf) 16:34; 21. Jackson Bowers (Ft. LeBoeuf) 16:38; 22. Will Weaver (Franklin Regional) 16:39; 23. Oliver Hinson (Norwin) 16:42; 24. Chase Miller (Cochranton) 16:43; 25. Matthew Cohen (Quaker Valley) 16:48.
FOOTBALL
EISENHOWER 7 6 14 8 35
LAKEVIEW 7 0 0 6 13
Scoring plays
L — Hinkson, 54 pass from Pence (Tingley kick)
E — Eckstrom, 84 kickoff return (Kellogg kick)
E — Bauer, 4 run (kick failed)
E — Lindell, 3 run (Bauer run)
E — Pascuzzi, 22 run (kick failed)
L — Pence, 4 run (kick blocked)
E — Bauer, 22 run (Bauer run)
Team stats
IKE LAKEVIEW
N/A First downs N/A
N/A Rushing yards 109
N/A Passing yards 169
N/A Att-comp-int 8-5-0
N/A Total yards 278
N/A Fumbles-lost N/A
N/A Penalties-yards lost N/A
Individual stats
Rushing: EISENHOWER — N/A; LAKEVIEW — Tingley 16-72, Hinkson 4-29, Pence 4-5, Osborne 1-3.
Passing: EISENHOWER — N/A; LAKEVIEW — Pence 8-5-0-169.
Receiving: EISENHOWER — N/A; LAKEVIEW — Hinkson 4-160, Klonowski 1-9.
