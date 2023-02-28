NEW WILMINGTON — The Farrell boys basketball started out strong on Tuesday night. They didn’t finish strong, however.
But despite the sluggish second half, the Steelers beat Rocky Grove 64-55 at Westminster in a District 10 Class 1A quarterfinal.
“A win is a win,” Farrell head coach Myron Lowe said. “We’ll take it, but we got a lot to work on. Maybe that two weeks off got us pushed back a little bit, but we gotta start working tomorrow.”
The Steelers (19-4) got out to a 32-13 lead at halftime. The defense was forcing turnovers and they were hitting shots.
That changed when the third quarter started.
Farrell committed six fouls in the third quarter, and the Orioles began to find their shooting stroke. They began knocking down shots at the foul line, and as the quarter progressed, started making shots at all three levels.
However, the Steelers still held a 47-31 advantage to start the fourth quarter. But the game quickly turned into a battle of free throws, and the Steelers struggled to take advantage. The Orioles outscored Farrell 24-17 in the fourth quarter.
Nasir O’Kane gave Farrell enough breathing room by shooting 6-for-7 from the free-throw line. The rest of the team finished 6 of 22.
“The first half, we actually played good as a team – moving the ball around, taking care of the ball, getting easy buckets,” Lowe said. “Came out in the second half and we thought the game was over, and then we can’t make free throws.
“We work on it every day at practice. We run and shoot free throws, run and shoot free throws. They’re just not locked in to making them.”
O’Kane was the Steelers’ leading scorer with 16 points and four rebounds. James Harrison added 11 points, and Danny Odem scored nine points. Kien Wade grabbed a game-high seven boards, and Juelz Johnson and Kylon Wilson were tied with the team lead with three assists.
For the Orioles, Landon Carter led the way with 14 points and six rebounds. D’Andre Whitman scored 11 points with six rebounds, and Alex Zinz tallied 10 points with four boards and a team-leading three assists.
The Steelers will face Kennedy Catholic in the district final on Friday. The Steelers beat KC twice this season — the first was 85-51 Farrell in Hermitage, and the second finished 72-40 Steelers in Farrel.
A site and time for the D-10 title will be announced at a later date.
“(Kennedy Catholic head coach Rick Mancino) will have them ready, so we gotta be ready,” Lowe said.
––––––
ROCKY GROVE 4 9 18 24 55
FARRELL 12 20 15 17 64
ROCKY GROVE – Whitman 1-8-8-11, Wolfang 0-2-2-2, Stevenson 0-0-0-0, Baker 2-0-0-4, Ritchey 2-5-5-9, Anderson 0-2-2-2, Carter 5-3-4-14, Zinz 3-4-4-10, Baughman 1-0-2-3. 3-pt. goals: Whitman 1, Carter 1, Baughman 1. Totals: 14-24-26-55.
FARRELL – Mathews 0-0-1-0, Owens 1-0-0-2, Samuels 2-0-0-5, Johnson 1-2-8-4, Jones 1-0-0-2, O’Kane 4-6-7-14, Odem 4-1-3-9, Wade 1-1-5-3, Bell 3-1-2-7, J. Harrison 4-0-0-11. 3-pt. goals: J. Harrison 3, Samuels 1, O’Kane 1. Totals: 24-12-29-64.
