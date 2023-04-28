Olympic Fun Center were the 2022-23 champs of the Miller Lite Classic League that competes at Ten Pin Alley. Team members were Brenda Scrivens, Josh Smith, Dawn Smith and Jim Scrivens. Josh Smith was a sub for Joe Smith, who was injured and out of the year.
Like many classic leagues, their championship is determined by a roll-off that is on a point system, as opposed to total pins. You can win one point for a team win (total pins) and one point for each individual win over another bowler.
Olympic Fun Center finished with 14 points, while Playing Hooky Fishing was second with 12 points. Cooper Automotive finished third with eight points while Jim Shorkey was fourth with six.
Olympic took the lead after one game with four points. Jim Shorkey was second with three points, while Playing Hooky was third with two points. Cooper was fourth with one point.
In the first game, Olympic Fun Center squared off against Cooper Automotive, and Olympic came away with four points. They were a result of a team win (934-922) and three individual wins. The individual wins came as Jim Scrivens defeated Steve Feigert 247-236, Josh Smith over Stephanie Cooper 224-217 (handicap included) and Brenda Scrivens over Hali Hoover 181-163. Cooper’s only point came as Don Koewacich bested Dan Smith 226-169.
The other first round match saw Jim Shorkey Auto getting third points to Playing Hooky Fishing’s two. Shorkey’s three points came from a team win (968-908) and two individual points as Terry Dudzenski Sr defeated Kyle Wentling 235-196 and Pat Pruent getting by Rick Busch 164-155. Playing Hooky Fishing points were a result of Shawn Hoover besting Terry Dudzenski 246-226 and George Uhl beating GeorgeClark 210-183.
In the second game, Cooper Automotive picked up four points, Playing Hooky Fishing three, Olympic Fun Center two and Jim Shorkey had one. Two game total points were as follows: Olympic Fun Center six, Playing Hooky Fishing and Cooper Automotive five and Jim Shorkey four.
Cooper’s points were a result of a team point as they outscored Shorkey’s Auto 923-901, and three individual points. The individual points came as Steve Feigert defeated Terry Dudzenski Jr 231-199, Koewacich getting by Clark 217-199 and Cooper over Terry Dudzenski Sr 213-189. Shorkey’s only point came when Pruent bested Hali Hoover 159-147.
In the other second game, Playing Fishing won three points while Olympic Fun Center managed two. Playing Fishing’s points came as a result of a team win (1016-990) and individual points when Shawn Hoover defeated Jim Scrivens 245-224 and Busch defeating Brenda Scrivens 231-158. Olympic points came when Josh Smith beat Wentling 238-211 and Dawn Smith got by Uhl 255-246 (handicap included).
In the third and final game, Olympic Fun Center and Playing Hooky Fishing picked up fou rpoints, while Jim Shorkey Auto and Cooper Automotive each got one point.
In the Olympic Fun Center-Jim Shorkey match, Olympic Fun Center picked up four points. They were the result of team win (974-876) and three individual wins. The individual wins came when Jim Scrivens defeated Terry Dudzenski Jr. 237-193, Josh Smith over Terry Dudzenski Sr. 220-180 and Brenda Scrivens over Pruent 209-160. Shorkey’s lone point was a result of Clark defeating Dawn Smith 183-152.
In the other match Playing Hooky Fishing’s four points were a result of one team point (911-844) and three individual wins. The individual wins saw Shawn Hoover defeat Steve Feigert 278-231, Uhl over Koewacich 193-150 and Busch over Hali Hoover 176-163. Cooper’s point was a result of Cooper besting Wentling 185-163.
After the final game, Olympic Fun Center had 10 points, Playing Hooky Fish nine, Cooper Automotive six and Jim Shorkey Auto five. When regressive points were added in, the final total was Olympic Fun Center 14, Playing Hooky Fishing 12, Cooper Automotive eight, and Jim Shorkey six.
• Whispering Oaks won the final session of the Clark House League that competes at Reynolds Lanes. They ended the session with 26 wins. Team members are Dylan Fox, Steve Kurelko, Ed Clowes and Jeff Bragg.
Reapers Crew finished second with 23 wins, while McGonigle’s was third with 21.
TEAM SEASON HIGHS
Scratch Game: Oompa Loompas 934 (John Laird, Jeff Fox and SonnyMiller), McGonigle’s 878 and Old Style 867. Handicap Game: Oompa Loopas 1063, McGonigle’s 1040 and Whispering Oaks 1025.
Scratch Series: Oompa Loopas 2520, Old Style 2476 and Reapers Crew 2447. Handicap Series: McGonigle’s 2916 (Norm Kolbrich, RichBillioni, Jim Faylo and Greg Yoursh), Oompa Loompas 2907 and ReapersCrew 2888.
INDIVIDUAL HIGHS
Scratch Game: Laird 296, Bryon Fox 290, Corey Sternthal 290 and Jeff Fox 281. Handicap Game: Laird 325, Bryon Fox 31 and Chad Anderson 310.
Scratch Series: Yoursh 758, Tom Mikulin 753 and Sternthal 749. Handicap Series: Billioni 844, Shane Myers 833 and Dylan Fox 828.
Yoursh is the average leader with 212. Bragg is second with 211, Sternthal is third with 209 and Richy Thomas is fourth with 208.
GABE D’ANGELO is a member of the Mercer County Bowling Hall of Fame and Professional Bowlers Writers Association who writes this weekly column for The Herald. He can be reached at guru8942@verizon.net.
