Hickory High junior Sasha Petrochko and West Middlesex freshman Kate Sowers shined bright in Thursday’s season-opening Region 1 Mega Match at Deer Creek Golf Course in Hubbard.
Playing in the same group, along with Reynolds’ Anna Harpst, Petrochko fired an 8-under-par 62 and Sowers shot a 63. It’s likely the best round shot by two high school golfers playing in the same group in Mercer County history.
Petrochko, the defending District 10 champion, shot 29 on the front nine and 33 on the back nine. Sowers fired a 30 on the front nine and 30 on the back nine.
Sowers, who was making her high school golf debut, had a double eagle on the Par-5 No. 16 hole.
Hickory rolled to the team title with a 232, followed by West Middlesex (299), Conneaut Area (359), and Grove City (367). Reynolds only had two golfers.
Hickory: Petrochko 62, Luciana Masters 78, Madeline Myers 92.
West Middlesex: Sowers 63, KK Leonard 115, Maya Mourtacos 121.
Conneaut Area: Jacqui Detlich 92, Grace Hans 119, Mandy Bernhardt 148.
Grove City: Emily Sindlinger 113, Elle Myford 124, Annie Arnold 130.
Reynolds: Zoe Stern 72, Harpst 84.
BOYS GOLF
Region 1 Mega-Match
Jackson Gadsby shot a 76 on Thursday to lead Lakeview (322) to the mega-match win at Mt. Hope Golf Course in Guys Mills. The Sailors are now 2-for-2 in mega-matches this season.
Greenville (343) finished second, Jamestown (423) took third, Mercer (449) fourth, and Reynolds (468) was fifth.
Eli Ellison also shot a 76 to lead Mercer. Nate Stuyvesant led Greenville with an 81.
Lakeview: Jackson Gadsby 76, Maddox Bell 79, Adam Snyder 82, Chris Mong 85, Owen Dye 85.
Greenville: Nate Stuyvesant 81, Brandon Stubert 82, Jacob Csonka 85, Kaleb Porter 95, Aiden Emmett 95.
Jamestown: Aidan Woyt 100, Gage Planavsky 100, Andrew Gould 110, Dan Buchanan 113.
Mercer: Eli Ellison 76, Kailyn Minner 115, Josh Borowicz 127, Adam DuPuis 131.
Reynolds: Cameron Buckley 92, Dylan Leskovac 98, Chase Patterson 138, Dillon Anderson 140.
Team standings: Lakeview 10 points, Greenville 8, Jamestown 6, Mercer 4, Reynolds 1.
District 10 Preview Invitational
Coach Dennis Ranker’s Grove City High golf team participated in Thursday’s inaugural District 10 Preview Invitational at Lake View Country Club in North East.
The North East Grapepickers golf team hosted the event.
Tyler Hamilton led Grove City to a fourth-place finish in the Class 2A field. No other information was reported to The Herald.
FOOTBALL
The high school football season for The Herald coverage area kicked off on Thursday night with the Brookfield-Ursuline game. The opening night in Pa. is a week from Friday.
Here are Saturday’s scrimmages:
Eisenhower, Reynolds, at Corry, 10a.
Grove City at Gen. McLane, 10 a.m.
Karns City at Greenville, 10 a.m.
Meadville at Wilmington, 10 a.m.
Sharon at New Castle, 10 a.m.
Slippery Rock at Freeport, 10 a.m.
Aliquippa, Erie, at Hickory 11 a.m.
Farrell, Ft. LeBoeuf, at Oil City, 11a.
Sharpsville at Lakeview, 11 a.m.
Mercer at Franklin, 12:30 p.m.
Kennedy Catholic: no scrimmage.
