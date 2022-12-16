The NCAA has gone outside of its usual ranks to find its next leader.
On Thursday, the National College Athletic Association announced Charlie Baker, currently the governor of Massachusetts, will take over as NCAA President on March 1.
Baker will replace current commissioner Mark Emmert, whose term will end once Baker’s term begins, though Emmert will stay with the NCAA in a consultant role through June. Emmert has been the NCAA president since 2010.
Baker’s term as Massachusetts governor ends in January. Baker did not seek re-election in 2022, and he has served two terms as governor of the Commonwealth, having begun his term after winning election in 2014.
“Governor Baker has shown a remarkable ability to bridge divides and build bipartisan consensus, taking on complex challenges in innovative and effective ways,” said Linda Livingstone, President of Baylor University and Chair of the NCAA Board of Governors, one of seven on the NCAA search committee that helped select Baker.
Baker, who was chosen via a subcommittee of NCAA governors and search firm TurnkeyZRG, is a switch in direction from the NCAA in terms of its leadership.
In the past, the NCAA has turned to academic leaders. Emmert and his predecesor, Myles Brand, were both college presidents. Every other NCAA president prior to Brand were either athletic administrators or came from within the body of the NCAA.
The NCAA faces an uncertain future for its 1,100-plus schools and 500,000-plus athletes spread out over three athletic divisions.
The organization has had a turbulent decade as it has lost several legal cases that have eroded what was once near total authority over college athletics and its definition of amateurism.
The 2015 O’Bannon vs. NCAA and the 2021 NCAA vs. Alston cases paved the way for cost of attendance reimbursement, and the Name, Image and Likeness rights student-athletes currently have — an abrupt about-face forced upon the NCAA legally from its long-held position that student-athletes were amateurs who could not benefit financially while competing in college athletics. After Alston, the NCAA left NIL to the individual schools and states who passed laws governing the practice.
In anticipation of further legal losses, the NCAA has also implemented rules on its own that have fundamentally changed the way college athletics operates. The transfer portal and far more liberalized transfer rules are an example of rules the NCAA put in place to avoid having rules forced upon them by the courts.
There are court cases to come involving the NCAA that could further alter college athletics. The pending Johnson vs. NCAA case will challenge whether student-athletes are employees of the schools they play for, and indeed, whether they can legally be called student-athletes at all and whether schools would be compelled to compensate them.
That case is currently pending in the Circuit Court Of Appeals, though it could be fast-tracked to the Supreme Court, given there is a split in legal opinions at the Circuit Court level of the justice system regarding similar past cases.
Finally, the existence of the NCAA itself is often criticized by the top end of Division I schools in the organization who question whether a new organization would better fit modern needs. Since FBS football, the most lucrative sport in college athletics, is outside of the NCAA’s postseason governance, that also raises questions about the viability of the organization that was founded in 1906.
“The NCAA is confronting complex and significant challenges, but I am excited to get to work as the awesome opportunity college athletics provides to so many students is more than worth the challenge,” Baker said.
These challenges have led to the NCAA’s desire to seek a leader to guide the organization through “transformation,” as it said in its press release announcing the appointment.
The NCAA explained the appeal of Baker in its announcement.
“Legal shifts in the environment surrounding college sports have challenged the NCAA’s ability to serve as an effective national regulator for college athletics, resulting in an untenable patchwork of individual state laws,” the statement said.
“Partnering with federal policymakers to develop a consistent, sustainable legal framework to address issues common to student-athletes and athletic departments across the country will be a top and immediate priority.
Throughout the search process, Governor Baker’s history of successfully forging bipartisan solutions to complex problems stood out to the search committee as uniquely suited to the NCAA’s present needs.”
Baker’s history of “bipartisan solutions” the NCAA claims comes from the fact he is a Republican in a heavily-Democratic state. Both the Massachusetts Senate and House have Democratic super-majorities, but Baker was popular in Massachusetts. When re-elected in 2018, he won 66.6% of the vote.
The NCAA statement also hints at the organization’s desire for a federal solution to NIL and other issues college athletics face. Among the many reasons for a Congressional solution is rules would be uniform for every school in the country, which is not the case with decentralized NIL, among other things.
Baker said as the NCAA’s leader, he needs to be at the forefront of the changes the NCAA will implement or solutions that can be legislated by Congress, or that will be forced upon the organization by the courts.
“I am eager to ensure the competitions we all love to follow are there for generations to come. Over the coming months, I will begin working with student-athletes and NCAA members as we modernize college sports to suit today’s world, while preserving its essential value,” Baker said.
Despite the headwinds it faces, the NCAA is still a financial force and has assets that are valuable. The NCAA men’s basketball media rights deal with
Turner and CBS is a multi-billion dollar contract that runs through 2032. In 2019, the last year pre-pandemic numbers are available, the NCAA made $917.8 million from the men’s basketball tournament alone.
The majority of that money is redistributed to the conferences, which provides operating expenses for their administration, and the conferences redistribute revenues to the individual schools.
The NCAA does not, however, have any financial stake in FBS football, the primary money-maker for the conferences and their members through their individual media rights deals with broadcasters. A question for Baker’s leadership will be whether the organization will continue to have a governance role in football at the FBS level at all.
Baker, born in Elmira, N.Y., was an athlete himself. He played basketball at Harvard in the late 1970s. However, he has not been a part of the college athletics world since he was a participant.
TODD AARON GOLDEN covers college sports for CNHI Indiana.
