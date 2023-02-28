TRAFFORD, Pa. — The 2022-23 Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Men’s and Women’s Basketball all-conference teams and yearly award winners were announced Tuesday afternoon.
The yearly award winners and all-conference teams are determined by vote of the league’s 11 head coaches.
For the second consecutive year, Geneva College senior guard/forward Lyle Tipton was voted the PAC Player of the Year. Now a three-time First Team All-PAC selection, he is the first player in the conference to win consecutive Player of the Year honors since Bethany’s Mike Drahos was a repeat winner in 2003-04 and 2004-05.
The PAC men’s basketball coaches selected a Defensive Player of the Year for the first time this season and that honor went to Allegheny senior forward Caden Hinckley. Saint Vincent freshman guard Jaden Gales earned the PAC Newcomer of the Year distinction.
Chatham’s fifth-year head coach David Richards was selected as the PAC Coach of the Year. It is his first coach of the year accolade and the first time a Chatham coach has received the recognition.
In addition to leading the PAC in scoring, Tipton ranks second in Division III with 24.7 points per game, while his 618 total points ranks fifth. He paced the league in free throw attempts (181) and makes (137) to rank fifth in free throw percentage at 75.7, while tying for sixth with 61 three-pointers made and fifth with 2.4 threes per game. Tipton was 11th in the PAC with 7.4 rebounds per game and was solid on the defensive end of the floor with 1.5 steals (eighth in the PAC) and 1.0 blocks (10th) per game.
Hinckley earns the initial PAC Defensive Player of the Year award after he led the conference with 73 blocked shots and helped the Gators finish first in the PAC in opponent field goal percentage (39.7), as well as second in scoring defense (70.4). In addition to leading the conference in rebounding (10.9), he grabbed 8.4 defensive boards per contest, also tops in the league. He set two Allegheny shot block records this season, including the single-game record with nine in a win at Saint Vincent Dec. 10, 2022. He then broke the Gators’ all-time rejections mark, which previously stood at 121, but Hinckley now has 151 in his career.
Gales collects the Newcomer of the Year award after he ranked third in the PAC with 17.2 points per game, as well as ninth in rebounding (7.5), fourth in field goal percentage (50.3) and ninth in blocks (1.2). He posted six double-doubles during the season and nine games with 20 or more points, third-most in the conference.
Richards was recognized after leading Chatham to a 13-7 PAC regular season record and the fourth seed entering the conference tournament. Once there, the Cougars defeated Westminster in the quarterfinals, W&J on the road in the semifinals and then knocked off Allegheny before a raucous crowd in Meadville to win the program’s second PAC title. Richards was also the Chatham coach for that championship run in 2018-19, which was his first season at the helm.
LOCAL COLLEGE SELECTIONS
1st Team
Marcos Cintron (Grove City High) Chatham Sr. G
2nd Team
Andrew Clark, Westminster Fr. G
Honorable Mention
Ahmad Tejumola, Thiel Grad. F
Marlon Ellerbee, Thiel Jr. G
PAC Sportsmanship Team
Jon Weir, Grove City Jr. F
Kyriam Exum, Thiel Jr. G
Tyler James, Westminster Sr. F
WOMEN’S HOOPS
Headlining the award winners was Washington & Jefferson sophomore guard/forward Meghan Dryburgh earning PAC Player of the year, while Saint Vincent junior guard/forward Alana Winkler was voted the PAC Defensive Player of the Year.
The award for Newcomer of the Year goes to Chatham’s freshman forward Alyssa Laukus and the PAC Coach of the Year is veteran W&J coach Jina DeRubbo.
A Second Team All-PAC selection last season as a freshman, Dryburgh is the second W&J player to earn Player of the Year in the league in the last three years (Alie Seto in 2020-21). The W&J sophomore had a remarkable all-around season for the Presidents, ranking seventh in the conference in scoring (13.3), second in rebounding (11.5), third in field goal percentage (48.1), second in assists (3.8), fifth in steals (2.4) and fifth in blocked shots (1.5).
Dryburgh completed her sophomore season with 17 double-doubles, highlighted by a 22-point, 26-board line in a Jan. 14th victory at Grove City. Two games later on Jan. 25th against Chatham, Dryburgh posted a triple-double with 18 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.
Winkler is the second Saint Vincent player to claim the Defensive Player of the Year award, joining Carlee Kilgus, who won the honor in 2020-21. Winkler’s work on the defnsive end fueled a Bearcat team that allowed a league-low shooting percentage at 27.9 percent, as well as rank second in scoring defense at 49.9 points per game. Saint Vincent held their opponent to 45 or fewer points in eight games this year, including the PAC Tournament quarterfinal win over Bethany (43) and PAC semifinal victory over Westminster (45).
For the year, Winkler averaged 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game, while also posting a team-leading 3.3 assists for the Bearcats.
This is the second time a Chatham player has received the Newcomer of the Year award, as Laukus joins Riley D’Angelo, who won the award in 2019-20. In her debut season for the Cougars, Laukus started 21 of the 25 games she appeared in and averaged 11.2 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. She also led the PAC by shooting 51.9 percent from the floor and ranked seventh in blocked shots with 1.4 rejections per game.
Laukus posted her first career double-double with 14 points and 10 boards Feb. 20th against Allegheny and reached double digits in scoring 16 times in her freshman campaign.
The coach of the year honor is DeRubbo’s ninth. She led the Presidents to a school-record tying 24 wins during the season and the program cracked the WBCA Top 25 during the latter stages of the season. The 24 wins also marks the 14th with 20 or more victories since 2004-05.
DeRubbo won her 500th career game on Feb. 11th at Waynesburg and has compiled a 503-201 record (.715) during her 26-year coaching career (19 at W&J, 7 at Bethany).
LOCAL COLLEGE SELECTIONS
1st Team
Megan Kallock, Grove City Sr. G
2nd Team
Natalie Murrio, Westminster Sr. G
Honorable Mention
Destiny Johnson, Thiel Sr. F
Lindsay Bell, Westminster Sr. F
PAC Sportsmanship Team
Keegan McConahy (Kennedy Catholic High), Chatham Soph. F
Kat Goetz, Grove City Jr. F
Giana Arnese, Thiel Soph. G
Camden Hergenrother, Westminster Sr. G
