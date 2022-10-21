GREENVILLE — The PAC Sports Network (PACSN) released its broadcast schedule on Friday for the upcoming 2022-23 Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) men’s and women’s basketball seasons.
PACSN has generated a 19-date, 37-game schedule designed to showcase each PAC school throughout the season.
PAC fans can follow every PACSN broadcast live at pacstream.net or view archived broadcasts, halftime features, player and coach interviews and the upcoming broadcast schedule at the site. Additional PACSN coverage can be found on social media through Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
Fans are also encouraged to keep an eye on the PACSN blog, which is updated regularly with compelling and engaging content focused on the PAC and its student-athletes.
PACSN broadcasts will also be available on the PAC Digital Network, the official digital streaming platform of the PAC.
SCHEDULE
NOV. 16
Men – Geneva at Thiel
Women – Westminster at Allegheny
NOV. 22
Men – Bethany at Allegheny
Women – Thiel at Waynesburg
DEC. 3
DH – Franciscan at Geneva
DEC. 12
DH – Westminster at Bethany
JAN. 3
Men – Saint Vincent at Thiel
Women – Geneva at Westminster
JAN. 5
Men – Thiel at Grove City
Women – Saint Vincent at Bethany
JAN. 7
DH – Waynesburg at W&J
JAN. 11
Men – Franciscan at Saint Vincent
Women – Thiel at Geneva
JAN. 14
DH – Chatham at Franciscan
JAN. 18
Men – Chatham at Geneva
Women – Grove City at Saint Vincent
JAN. 21
DH – Bethany at Waynesburg
JAN. 25
Men – Grove City at Franciscan
Women – Chatham at W&J
JAN. 28
DH – W&J at Saint Vincent
FEB. 1
Men – Waynesburg at Westminster
Women – Thiel at Franciscan
FEB. 4
DH – Grove City at Chatham
FEB. 8
Men – Geneva at Westminster
FEB. 11
DH – Allegheny at Grove City
FEB. 15
Men – W&J at Geneva
Women – Chatham at Westminster
FEB. 18
DH – Waynesburg at Allegheny
FEB. 20-25
PAC Tournament
