GREENVILLE — The PAC Sports Network (PACSN) released its broadcast schedule on Friday for the upcoming 2022-23 Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) men’s and women’s basketball seasons.

PACSN has generated a 19-date, 37-game schedule designed to showcase each PAC school throughout the season.

PAC fans can follow every PACSN broadcast live at pacstream.net or view archived broadcasts, halftime features, player and coach interviews and the upcoming broadcast schedule at the site. Additional PACSN coverage can be found on social media through Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Fans are also encouraged to keep an eye on the PACSN blog, which is updated regularly with compelling and engaging content focused on the PAC and its student-athletes.

PACSN broadcasts will also be available on the PAC Digital Network, the official digital streaming platform of the PAC.

SCHEDULE

NOV. 16

Men – Geneva at Thiel

Women – Westminster at Allegheny

NOV. 22

Men – Bethany at Allegheny

Women – Thiel at Waynesburg

DEC. 3

DH – Franciscan at Geneva

DEC. 12

DH – Westminster at Bethany

JAN. 3

Men – Saint Vincent at Thiel

Women – Geneva at Westminster

JAN. 5

Men – Thiel at Grove City

Women – Saint Vincent at Bethany

JAN. 7

DH – Waynesburg at W&J

JAN. 11

Men – Franciscan at Saint Vincent

Women – Thiel at Geneva

JAN. 14

DH – Chatham at Franciscan

JAN. 18

Men – Chatham at Geneva

Women – Grove City at Saint Vincent

JAN. 21

DH – Bethany at Waynesburg

JAN. 25

Men – Grove City at Franciscan

Women – Chatham at W&J

JAN. 28

DH – W&J at Saint Vincent

FEB. 1

Men – Waynesburg at Westminster

Women – Thiel at Franciscan

FEB. 4

DH – Grove City at Chatham

FEB. 8

Men – Geneva at Westminster

FEB. 11

DH – Allegheny at Grove City

FEB. 15

Men – W&J at Geneva

Women – Chatham at Westminster

FEB. 18

DH – Waynesburg at Allegheny

FEB. 20-25

PAC Tournament

