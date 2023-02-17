GROVE CITY — The Grove City College men’s swimming and diving broke a pair of longstanding Presidents’ Athletic Conference and James E. Longnecker Pool records Thursday night at the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championships, hosted by the Wolverines.
Paced by record-setting efforts in the 200 free relay and 400 medley relay, Grove City concluded the first full day of competition with 332 team points. Saint Vincent owns second place with 236 points and Westminster ranks third with 220 points.
The foursome of freshman Will Sterrett, freshman Caleb Einolf, freshman Nathan Beukema and senior Mac Hancock opened Thursday’s finals session by winning the 200 free relay in a time of 1 minute, 21.82 seconds.
That time set a conference championship record, as well as the pool record. It also surpasses the NCAA Division III Championships provisional qualifying standard. Drew Snyder, Kirk Gagliardo, Tim Whitbeck and Caleb Courage set the previous pool and conference record, 1:21.98, in 2008.
Sterrett, senior Elias Griffin, Einolf and Hancock then capped the evening by winning the 400 medley relay in a time of 3:19.78. That time surpasses the NCAA provisional qualifying standard while also breaking the previous open conference record. Courage, Whitbeck, Bennett Keefer and Peter Larsen set the previous record, 3:21.73, in 2009.
Hancock and Sterrett also earned individual victories Thursday night. Hancock won the 50 free in provisional qualifying time of 20.42 seconds. Sterrett won the 200 individual medley in 1:52.86.
Freshman Logan Myers earned runner-up in the 500 (4:48.57) while Einolf captured third in the 50 free (20.89). Griffin placed fourth in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:00.34.
Freshman Sam Thayer captured fourth in the 500 free with a time of 4:50.05 while Beukema secured fifth in the 50 (21.35). Freshman Michael Singley earned fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:01.90).
Freshman John Remaniak took seventh in the 200 IM with a time of 2:03.57.
The Championships began Wednesday night with preliminary diving and the 800 free relay. The rookie quartet of Beukema, Myers, Thayer and Sterrett gave Grove City the early lead in the team standings by winning the 800 free relay in a time of 6:58.44.
Today’s action resumes at 10 a.m. with prelims. The finals will start at 6 p.m.
WOMEN
GROVE CITY — The Grove City College women’s swimming and diving team earned five wins Thursday night during the first full night of competition at the 2023 PAC Championships, hosted by the Wolverines at James E. Longnecker Pool.
Grove City’s victories vaulted the Wolverines into first place in the team standings with 363 points. Saint Vincent holds second at 258 points while Westminster owns third with 198 points.
Grove City bookended Thursday’s finals sessions by winning both relay events. The 200 free relay quartet of senior Rachael Wallace, sophomore Sarah Kuchma, senior Reese Trauger and junior Liz Hasse opened the night by posting a winning time of 1 minute, 37.08 seconds.
Wallace, Hasse, senior Rachel Grubbs and freshman Sarah Janicki closed Thursday’s competition by winning the 400 medley relay in a time of 3:59.21.
Wallace also won the 200 individual medley with a victorious time of 2:10.28. Junior Hannah Millar won the 500 free (5:18.65) while sophomore Kamryn Kerr prevailed in 3-meter diving with an 11-dive total of 402.15 points.
Kuchma, Trauger and senior Sarah Gann all recorded third-place finishes. Trauger took third in the 50 free (24.46) while Kuchma claimed third in the 200 individual medley with a 2:15.30 performance. Gann finished third in the 500 (5:23.42).
Hasse placed fourth in the 50 (24.47) while sophomore Allison Dieter (Huron, Ohio/Huron) earned fourth in the 200 IM (2:15.81). Sophomore Emma Plank took fourth in the 500 with a time of 5:24.07.
Sophomore Olivia Getek took sixth in the 200 IM (2:18.91), one spot ahead of classmate Mikaela Jenkins. Jenkins posted a time of 2:18.92.
Wednesday night, Gann, Kuchma, Plank and senior Rachel Ledford opened the team scoring by winning the 800 free relay in 7:56.37.
WESTMINSTER
Westminster sophomore Samuel Duda won the 500 freestyle to headline the Titans at the PAC Championships.
Westminster is in second place with 273 points, trailing first-place Grove City (332) by 59 points. Saint Vincent College is currently in third (236).
Duda won the 500 freestyle championship final with a time of 4:45.98 seconds. After entering the event as the 14th seed, he was second in Thursday morning’s preliminaries (4:51.61). Duda was the runner-up in the event (4:50.28) last season.
Graduate student Patrick Holton earned his third-straight title in the 11-dive, 1-meter event with a regional qualifying score of 494.85.
Junior Sean Perrone and senior Jake Trzcinski posted second- and third-place finishes on the 1-meter board with scores of 355.55 and 327.80, respectively.
WOMEN
The women’s team sits in third place after the first full day of this year’s PAC Championships. Grove City tops the seven-team field with 383 points. Saint Vincent College is in second (253) followed by Westminster in third with 214 points.
Grad student Megan Routch and junior Lauren Tanis finished sixth and seventh, respectively, in the 500 freestyle. Times were 5:27.70 and 5:32.62.
Freshman Alexa Young placed third in the 11-dive, 3-meter event with a score of 309.45. The 200 freestyle relay placed fourth (1:43.38). Relay members included Tanis, Routch, freshman Natalie Carlantonio (Slippery Rock High) and MacMurdo.
