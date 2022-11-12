CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — M.J. Devonshire and Marquis Williams returned interceptions for touchdowns on the first two plays from scrimmage and Pittsburgh reached bowl eligibility with a 37-7 victory at Virginia on Saturday.
Devonshire's interception of Brennan Armstrong and 29-yard return gave the Panthers (6-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) a 7-0 lead after just 5 seconds. After a touchback, Armstrong tried to throw deeper, but Williams intercepted and went 39 yard for the TD.
The Cavaliers (3-6, 1-6), who needed a victory to remain in contention for a bowl berth, trailed 28-0 by the end of the first quarter. Many in the sparse crowd that booed them as they left the field at halftime then seemingly also left on a sunny, warm fall afternoon.
Israel Abanikanda added to his nation-leading touchdown total with a 1-yard run on Pitts' first offensive possession, and Kedon Slovis hit Jared Wayne with a 31-yard scoring pass on the next, putting the Panthers ahead 28-0 with 2:33 left in the opening quarter.
Ben Sauls kicked three second-half field goals and the outcome was never in doubt as Pitt won for the sixth time in the last seven meetings with the Cavaliers. The Panthers outgained Virginia 397-144 and held the home team to minus 8 rushing yards.
Armstrong, playing without his top three receivers for the second week in a row, hit Malachi Fields from nine yards for the Cavaliers' lone score late in the third quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
Pitt: The Panthers not only hurt Armstrong with the interceptions, but also kept Virginia's leading rusher bottled up in the backfield. He was sacked eight times for minus 69 yards and had just a pair of positive runs totaling 23 yards.
Virginia: Armstrong's decision to return after a huge junior season was cause for celebration at Virginia. He threw for 4,449 yards last season with 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. This season, a more balanced offense with less opportunity for freelancing hasn't gone as well. His TD pass was his seventh against 12 interceptions this season.
UP NEXT
Pitt: Returns home to face Duke next Saturday.
Virginia: The Cavaliers wrap up their four-game homestand against Coastal Carolina.
------
PITT 37, VIRGINIA 7
Pittsburgh 28 0 3 6 — 37
Virginia 0 0 7 0 — 7
1st Quarter
PITT-Devonshire 29 interception return (Sauls kick), 14:55.
PITT-M.Williams 39 interception return (Sauls kick), 14:44.
PITT-Abanikanda 1 run (Sauls kick), 8:04.
PITT-Means 31 pass from Slovis (Sauls kick), 2:33.
3rd Quarter
PITT-FG Sauls 25, 7:21.
UVA-Fields 9 pass from Armstrong (Bettridge kick), 3:48.
4th Quarter
PITT-FG Sauls 27, 8:21.
PITT-FG Sauls 39, 2:23.
TEAM STATS
PITT UVA
First downs 19 13
Total Net Yards 397 144
Rushes-yards 48-189 24--8
Passing 208 152
Punt Returns 7-85 1-0
Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 2-68 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 14-24-0 17-32-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 8-69
Punts 4-37.75 8-51.125
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 9-82 1-5
Time of Possession 36:02 23:58
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING-Pitt: Abanikanda 24-121, Hammond 13-39, Flemister 8-38, (Team) 3-(minus 9). Virginia: Hollins 8-23, Walker 4-10, X.Brown 2-5, Armstrong 10-(minus 46).
PASSING-Pitt: Slovis 14-24-0-208. Virginia: Armstrong 17-32-2-152.
RECEIVING-Pitt: Mumpfield 7-60, Means 3-90, Wayne 2-40, Davis 1-10, Abanikanda 1-8. Virginia: Fields 5-58, Kemp 4-38, Wilson 3-25, Hollins 3-22, S.Wood 1-5, X.Brown 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS-Pitt: Sauls 54. Virginia: Bettridge 43.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.