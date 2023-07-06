Six area high school softball players were named to the Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association Class 2A All-State Team on Thursday.
Sharpsville shortstop Lily Palko and Wilmington catcher Faith Jones were named to the First Team.
Second-Team selections were Mercer pitcher Angelina Eakman, Sharpsville pitcher Breanna Hanley, Wilmington third baseman Paije Peterson and Wilmington outfielder Avery Harlan.
Palko and Hanley both had big seasons in leading Sharpsville past Mercer in the District 10 semifinals and defeating Seneca for the D-10 championship.
Palko’s big bat and fielding and Hanley being the team’s ace over the past four seasons was a tough combo for team’s to overcome.
Hanley threw a one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts in the District 10 championship game.
The Blue Devils (19-4) beat Moniteau in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs before falling to defending state champion Neshannock. The Lancers reached the PIAA title game again, but fell to Everett.
Eakman, who is only a freshman, emerged to become Mercer’s ace. She threw several no-hitters and kept batters baffled for most of the season.
The Mustangs (13-6) beat Union City in the District 10 quarterfinals before falling to Sharpsville.
Jones, Peterson, and Harlan led the way for the Hounds in the spring. Wilmington went 16-3 and lost to Seneca in the D-10 semifinals. The Hounds ousted Maplewood in the opening round of the district playoffs.
Surprisingly, no players from Jamestown were named All-State in Class 3A. The Muskies had a historic year as they reached the PIAA semifinals.
Jamestown beat Ft. LeBoeuf for the D-10 championship and then ousted Waynesburg and Chestnut Ridge in the PIAA playoffs before falling to Juniata.
Juniata ended up dropping the state title game to Mid Valley.
