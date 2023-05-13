Byron Nelson Golf

Ryan Palmer reads the first green before putting on Saturday in the third round of the Byron Nelson golf tournament in McKinney, Texas.

 AP

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is looking up on the leaderboard at the AT&T Byron Nelson at a couple of contemporaries without nearly the resume the Dallas resident has built over the past 15 months.

In fact, Austin Eckroat and China's Marty Dou are seeking a first PGA Tour victory.

The Oklahoma-raised Eckroat shot an 8-under 63, one better than Dou, and the pair shared a two-shot lead with Texan Ryan Palmer at 16 under after the third round of the Nelson on Saturday.

Scheffler was in the group at 14 under after the hometown favorite faltered with a bogey at the par-5 18th when his second shot hit the lip of a fairway bunker and stayed in it.

Palmer had an eagle putt for the outright lead on 18, but the 35-footer stopped just short, leaving him at 68. Scheffler shot even-par 71 after the best two-round start to his career with a pair of 64s.

Dou, who lives in the Dallas area and is on his home course at the TPC Craig Ranch, is the same age as the 26-year-old Scheffler. Eckroat is just two years younger and says he played plenty of golf “from all ages” with the former Texas Longhorn.

They might as well be years apart on pedigree.

Scheffler has the 2022 Masters title among six career victories — all since February of last year — and knows he will be in the field for the PGA Championship next week at Oak Hill.

Eckroat would appreciate the spot in the field at Oak Hill that a win at the Nelson would earn him. The former Oklahoma State player has plenty at stake regardless.

“A lot of job security,” Eckroat said. “A lot of things come with winning a PGA Tour event, and just hoping to get that done.”

Dou, who settled in the Dallas area about five years ago so he could pursue a career in golf, doesn't even want to think about what a victory would mean in his home country.

“It’s going to be big for sure,” said Dou, a three-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour. “There is a whole lot more golf to play, so I’m in good in the position like this, creating more chances, and that’s all I’m thinking.”

Vincent Norrman of Sweden shot 65 and was at 14 under with Scheffler, Jason Day (66) and Si Woo Kim (68). There were 25 players within five shots of the lead.

Tyrrell Hatton, at No. 17 the second-highest ranked player in the field behind No. 2 Scheffler, shot 65 and was 13 under alongside Patton Kizzire (64), Sung Kang (66) and Richy Werenski (68).

Eckroat had just one par on the front nine, answering a double-bogey at the par-3 seventh with his sixth and seventh birdies before the turn. The back nine was much more routine — six pars and three birdies.

“It just didn’t really faze me like it normally would,” Eckroat said. “Really happy how I handled that.”

Dou opened with a 63 that was overshadowed by a course record-tying 60 from South Korean S.Y. Noh, who had a second consecutive over-par around at 73 to fall out of contention.

After a 1-under 70 left him five shots behind Scheffler through two rounds, Dou quietly crept up the leaderboard before a 28-foot birdie putt on No. 16 put him in a tie for the lead.

Dou won't have to worry about the large crowds following Scheffler, whose late flub kept him out of the final group. But he is a 54-hole leader for the first time.

“I think nerves is the same thing as me playing on the Korn Ferry,” Dou said. “You get into it and you’re going to be nervous no matter what.”

Scheffler could have taken a two-shot lead at the par-4 12th but missed a short birdie putt on the second-toughest hole, which was converted after playing as a par-5 in the Nelson's first two years at the TPC Craig Ranch.

He missed two more decent chances at birdie on the back nine before the trouble on 18, when he also missed the green on an easy approach shot after finally getting out of the bunker.

“I just thinned it,” Scheffler said of the first bunker shot. “I wasn’t even thinking about the lip. I just hit a terrible shot.”

Palmer, a four-time winner on tour without a solo victory in 13 years, had a shaky start to the back nine before finishing with three birdies in five holes, capped by the tap-in at 18.

“It was a patient day,” said the 46-year-old Palmer, who grew up in West Texas but lives in the Dallas area. “I knew I was going to be one or two back, worst case. It’s going to be nice to be in the final group again, and we’ll give it our all.”

Two-time defending champion K.H. Lee shot a second consecutive 68 and was 7-under. The last player to win a PGA Tour event three consecutive times was Steve Stricker at the John Deere Classic from 2009-11.

------

Scores

At TPC Craig Ranch

McKinney, Texas

Purse: $9.5 million

Yardage: 7,414; Par: 71

3rd Round

Zecheng Dou 63-70-64—197

Austin Eckroat 69-65-63—197

Ryan Palmer 64-65-68—197

Jason Day 64-69-66—199

Si Woo Kim 65-66-68—199

Vincent Norrman 68-66-65—199

Scottie Scheffler 64-64-71—199

Tyrrell Hatton 68-67-65—200

Sung Kang 66-68-66—200

Patton Kizzire 66-70-64—200

Richy Werenski 64-68-68—200

Sean O'Hair 65-69-67—201

C.T. Pan 67-66-68—201

Carson Young 70-68-63—201

Byeong Hun An 67-67-68—202

Aaron Baddeley 71-65-66—202

Sang-Moon Bae 66-68-68—202

Joseph Bramlett 68-67-67—202

James Hahn 67-69-66—202

Scott Harrington 68-68-66—202

Mackenzie Hughes 65-64-73—202

Henrik Norlander 66-67-69—202

Scott Piercy 64-69-69—202

Adam Scott 63-71-68—202

Sam Stevens 65-68-69—202

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 68-69-66—203

Stephan Jaeger 67-71-65—203

Hideki Matsuyama 66-67-70—203

Taylor Montgomery 71-66-66—203

Robby Shelton 70-67-66—203

Chris Stroud 68-68-67—203

Kevin Tway 66-71-66—203

Ryan Armour 71-66-67—204

Jonathan Byrd 70-68-66—204

Cameron Champ 70-68-66—204

Stewart Cink 73-65-66—204

Eric Cole 66-68-70—204

Trevor Cone 67-68-69—204

Tommy Gainey 69-68-67—204

Doug Ghim 65-70-69—204

Adam Hadwin 67-70-67—204

Satoshi Kodaira 68-70-66—204

Matt Kuchar 67-68-69—204

Peter Kuest 70-67-67—204

Martin Laird 72-66-66—204

Justin Lower 66-70-68—204

Matthew NeSmith 68-69-67—204

Seamus Power 69-66-69—204

Brice Garnett 67-71-67—205

Bill Haas 68-69-68—205

Garrick Higgo 69-68-68—205

Tom Hoge 67-69-69—205

Nate Lashley 67-70-68—205

David Micheluzzi 65-73-67—205

Augusto Nunez 66-70-69—205

Doc Redman 65-69-71—205

Brandon Wu 70-68-67—205

Tom Kim 71-66-69—206

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 70-68-68—206

Luke List 64-72-70—206

Chad Ramey 66-71-69—206

Roger Sloan 68-68-70—206

Greg Chalmers 69-65-73—207

Harrison Endycott 69-64-74—207

Tano Goya 69-68-70—207

Brent Grant 68-70-69—207

Adam Long 71-65-71—207

William McGirt 71-65-71—207

Seung-Yul Noh 60-74-73—207

Robert Streb 68-70-69—207

Jimmy Walker 69-66-72—207

Ryan Brehm 69-68-71—208

Lucas Glover 72-66-70—208

Jim Herman 67-71-70—208

Seonghyeon Kim 66-68-74—208

Andrew Novak 66-72-70—208

Will Gordon 69-67-73—209

Davis Thompson 72-66-71—209

Vince Whaley 73-65-71—209

Aaron Wise 68-70-71—209

Parker Coody 69-67-74—210

Fabian Gomez 68-70-73—211

Harry Hall 67-70-74—211

Kelly Kraft 69-67-77—213

