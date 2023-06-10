TORONTO (AP) — Days after being blindsided by the PGA Tour's partnership with Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund, Rory McIlroy put himself in position for a run at a third straight Canadian Open title.
McIlroy, the strongest voice against Saudi-funded LIV Golf who said Wednesday he feels like a “sacrificial lamb,” shot a 6-under 66 on Saturday at tree-lined Oakdale, leaving him two strokes behind leader C.T. Pan.
The four-time major champion from Northern Ireland won in 2019 in at Hamilton, then — after the event was canceled for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic — won last year in Toronto at St. George’s amid a flurry of LIV Golf controversy. He was asked if it meant a bit more again — with the news Tuesday.
“Look, I would love to win the Canadian Open for the third time. I’ve never won a tournament three times in a row,” McIlroy said. “I felt like last year the win wasn’t just for me it was for a few other things. But this one, this year, if I were able to get over the line, will be solely for me."
Pan, from Taiwan, birdied the final two holes for a 66 to get to 14-under 202. The 31-year-old former University of Washington player won the 2019 RBC Heritage for his lone PGA Tour title.
“It’s always cool to see my name on the top of the leaderboard,” Pan said. “Not just leaderboards, just to be in contention. That’s all I want to do before the tournament started. Finished birdie-birdie. That put me in a good spot. But I still got a lot of work to do.”
Ranked third, McIlroy is chasing his 32nd worldwide victory a week before the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club.
“For whatever reason I seem to play better when there’s a little bit of noise going in the world of golf,” McIlroy said. “It’s really nice to get inside the ropes and just concentrate on my job at the end of the day, which is trying to get the ball around the golf course.”
McIlroy birdied Nos. 11, 12 and 13, then parred the last five.
“The putter went a little cold on me over those last five holes,” McIlroy said. “But overall, it’s great to put myself in with a shot tomorrow. There’s a lot of people up there around the lead, so it’s going to be a fun day.”
Englishmen Tommy Fleetwood (64) and Justin Rose (66) — McIlroy’s European Ryder Cup teammates — also were two strokes back at 12 under along with Mark Hubbard (66), Harry Higgs (67) and Andrew Novak (67).
Nick Taylor was the top Canadian, shooting a course-record 63 on the composite layout at the historic 27-hole facility to get to 11 under. He's trying to become the first Canadian winner since Pat Fletcher in 1954.
Aaron Rai also was 11 under after a 69. Canadian Corey Conners was another stroke back after a 70.
Second-round leader Carl Yuan of China had a 74 to drop into a tie for 16th at 7 under.
Former top-ranked amateur Ludvig Aberg, the Swede who starred at Texas Tech, was tied for 33rd at 4 under after a 71 in his pro debut.
------
RBC Canadian Open Scores
At Oakdale Golf & Country Club
Toronto
Purse: $9 million
Yardage: 7,264; Par: 72
3rd Round
C.T. Pan 70-66-66—202
Tommy Fleetwood 70-70-64—204
Harry Higgs 71-66-67—204
Mark Hubbard 68-70-66—204
Rory McIlroy 71-67-66—204
Andrew Novak 69-68-67—204
Justin Rose 69-69-66—204
Aaron Rai 67-69-69—205
Nick Taylor 75-67-63—205
Corey Conners 67-69-70—206
Jonathan Byrd 68-69-70—207
Brandon Wu 71-69-67—207
Doug Ghim 71-68-69—208
Tyrrell Hatton 72-64-72—208
Nate Lashley 70-68-70—208
Harrison Endycott 72-68-69—209
Chesson Hadley 67-70-72—209
Adam Hadwin 71-68-70—209
Carl Yuan 68-67-74—209
Matt Fitzpatrick 68-73-69—210
Seonghyeon Kim 68-70-72—210
Ted Potter Jr. 73-67-70—210
Brendon Todd 68-69-73—210
Eric Cole 69-73-69—211
Lucas Glover 69-72-70—211
Will Gordon 68-74-69—211
Cody Gribble 69-72-70—211
Lee Hodges 72-67-72—211
Shane Lowry 72-69-70—211
Taylor Pendrith 69-72-70—211
Greyson Sigg 71-71-69—211
Carson Young 71-69-71—211
Ludvig Aberg 69-72-71—212
Sam Bennett 70-72-70—212
MJ Daffue 73-69-70—212
Garrick Higgo 71-69-72—212
Sung Kang 73-68-71—212
Matt Kuchar 71-71-70—212
Justin Lower 67-70-75—212
Peter Malnati 70-69-73—212
Roger Sloan 69-70-73—212
Brian Gay 71-70-72—213
Seung-Yul Noh 71-68-74—213
Austin Smotherman 71-70-72—213
Dylan Wu 71-70-72—213
Brice Garnett 68-75-71—214
Harry Hall 69-71-74—214
Peter Kuest 72-68-74—214
Ryan Moore 69-74-71—214
Cameron Percy 75-67-72—214
Alex Smalley 73-70-71—214
Callum Tarren 69-72-73—214
Sahith Theegala 73-70-71—214
Wil Bateman 74-66-75—215
Ryan Gerard 68-75-72—215
James Hahn 69-73-73—215
Patton Kizzire 71-70-74—215
Akshay Bhatia 69-74-73—216
Scott Brown 73-68-75—216
Jason Dufner 73-70-73—216
Michael Kim 72-71-73—216
Stuart Macdonald 73-68-75—216
Chez Reavie 72-71-73—216
Mike Weir 72-70-74—216
Brent Grant 71-72-74—217
Adam Long 74-69-74—217
Martin Trainer 71-72-74—217
Cameron Young 71-72-74—217
Trevor Cone 71-72-75—218
Bill Haas 71-72-75—218
Scott Piercy 70-72-76—218
Richy Werenski 69-72-77—218
Vince Whaley 73-69-76—218
Andrew Landry 73-69-77—219
Henrik Norlander 71-72-76—219
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.