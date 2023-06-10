Canadian Open Golf

C.T. Pan watches his tee shot on the second hole during Saturday's third round of the Canadian Open in Toronto.

 NATHAN DENETTE | The Canadian Press via AP

TORONTO (AP) — Days after being blindsided by the PGA Tour's partnership with Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund, Rory McIlroy put himself in position for a run at a third straight Canadian Open title.

McIlroy, the strongest voice against Saudi-funded LIV Golf who said Wednesday he feels like a “sacrificial lamb,” shot a 6-under 66 on Saturday at tree-lined Oakdale, leaving him two strokes behind leader C.T. Pan.

The four-time major champion from Northern Ireland won in 2019 in at Hamilton, then — after the event was canceled for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic — won last year in Toronto at St. George’s amid a flurry of LIV Golf controversy. He was asked if it meant a bit more again — with the news Tuesday.

“Look, I would love to win the Canadian Open for the third time. I’ve never won a tournament three times in a row,” McIlroy said. “I felt like last year the win wasn’t just for me it was for a few other things. But this one, this year, if I were able to get over the line, will be solely for me."

Pan, from Taiwan, birdied the final two holes for a 66 to get to 14-under 202. The 31-year-old former University of Washington player won the 2019 RBC Heritage for his lone PGA Tour title.

“It’s always cool to see my name on the top of the leaderboard,” Pan said. “Not just leaderboards, just to be in contention. That’s all I want to do before the tournament started. Finished birdie-birdie. That put me in a good spot. But I still got a lot of work to do.”

Ranked third, McIlroy is chasing his 32nd worldwide victory a week before the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

“For whatever reason I seem to play better when there’s a little bit of noise going in the world of golf,” McIlroy said. “It’s really nice to get inside the ropes and just concentrate on my job at the end of the day, which is trying to get the ball around the golf course.”

McIlroy birdied Nos. 11, 12 and 13, then parred the last five.

“The putter went a little cold on me over those last five holes,” McIlroy said. “But overall, it’s great to put myself in with a shot tomorrow. There’s a lot of people up there around the lead, so it’s going to be a fun day.”

Englishmen Tommy Fleetwood (64) and Justin Rose (66) — McIlroy’s European Ryder Cup teammates — also were two strokes back at 12 under along with Mark Hubbard (66), Harry Higgs (67) and Andrew Novak (67).

Nick Taylor was the top Canadian, shooting a course-record 63 on the composite layout at the historic 27-hole facility to get to 11 under. He's trying to become the first Canadian winner since Pat Fletcher in 1954.

Aaron Rai also was 11 under after a 69. Canadian Corey Conners was another stroke back after a 70.

Second-round leader Carl Yuan of China had a 74 to drop into a tie for 16th at 7 under.

Former top-ranked amateur Ludvig Aberg, the Swede who starred at Texas Tech, was tied for 33rd at 4 under after a 71 in his pro debut.

RBC Canadian Open Scores

At Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Toronto

Purse: $9 million

Yardage: 7,264; Par: 72

3rd Round

C.T. Pan 70-66-66—202

Tommy Fleetwood 70-70-64—204

Harry Higgs 71-66-67—204

Mark Hubbard 68-70-66—204

Rory McIlroy 71-67-66—204

Andrew Novak 69-68-67—204

Justin Rose 69-69-66—204

Aaron Rai 67-69-69—205

Nick Taylor 75-67-63—205

Corey Conners 67-69-70—206

Jonathan Byrd 68-69-70—207

Brandon Wu 71-69-67—207

Doug Ghim 71-68-69—208

Tyrrell Hatton 72-64-72—208

Nate Lashley 70-68-70—208

Harrison Endycott 72-68-69—209

Chesson Hadley 67-70-72—209

Adam Hadwin 71-68-70—209

Carl Yuan 68-67-74—209

Matt Fitzpatrick 68-73-69—210

Seonghyeon Kim 68-70-72—210

Ted Potter Jr. 73-67-70—210

Brendon Todd 68-69-73—210

Eric Cole 69-73-69—211

Lucas Glover 69-72-70—211

Will Gordon 68-74-69—211

Cody Gribble 69-72-70—211

Lee Hodges 72-67-72—211

Shane Lowry 72-69-70—211

Taylor Pendrith 69-72-70—211

Greyson Sigg 71-71-69—211

Carson Young 71-69-71—211

Ludvig Aberg 69-72-71—212

Sam Bennett 70-72-70—212

MJ Daffue 73-69-70—212

Garrick Higgo 71-69-72—212

Sung Kang 73-68-71—212

Matt Kuchar 71-71-70—212

Justin Lower 67-70-75—212

Peter Malnati 70-69-73—212

Roger Sloan 69-70-73—212

Brian Gay 71-70-72—213

Seung-Yul Noh 71-68-74—213

Austin Smotherman 71-70-72—213

Dylan Wu 71-70-72—213

Brice Garnett 68-75-71—214

Harry Hall 69-71-74—214

Peter Kuest 72-68-74—214

Ryan Moore 69-74-71—214

Cameron Percy 75-67-72—214

Alex Smalley 73-70-71—214

Callum Tarren 69-72-73—214

Sahith Theegala 73-70-71—214

Wil Bateman 74-66-75—215

Ryan Gerard 68-75-72—215

James Hahn 69-73-73—215

Patton Kizzire 71-70-74—215

Akshay Bhatia 69-74-73—216

Scott Brown 73-68-75—216

Jason Dufner 73-70-73—216

Michael Kim 72-71-73—216

Stuart Macdonald 73-68-75—216

Chez Reavie 72-71-73—216

Mike Weir 72-70-74—216

Brent Grant 71-72-74—217

Adam Long 74-69-74—217

Martin Trainer 71-72-74—217

Cameron Young 71-72-74—217

Trevor Cone 71-72-75—218

Bill Haas 71-72-75—218

Scott Piercy 70-72-76—218

Richy Werenski 69-72-77—218

Vince Whaley 73-69-76—218

Andrew Landry 73-69-77—219

Henrik Norlander 71-72-76—219

