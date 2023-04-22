Following Pitt’s 2021 season in which the offense put up record numbers, Carter Warren was invited to the Senior Bowl and seemed likely to declare for the NFL draft. The offensive tackle out of Patterson, New Jersey, shocked everyone when he decided to return to the Panthers for his final season of eligibility in 2022.
Warren’s teammates reacted by electing the sixth-year senior captain, which he called “a blessing” when it was announced at the Pitt football kickoff luncheon in August.
After starting the first four games of the season, Warren suffered a torn meniscus which ended his final year prematurely.
It was tough end to Warren’s Pitt career. He finished his time with the Panthers playing in 40 games and starting 39, all at left tackle. Warren was named ACC offensive lineman of the week in 2021 following Pitt’s 27-17 win over Clemson. Warren didn’t allow a sack against the Tigers and the Panthers finished the game with 464 yards of offense.
While Warren missed most of the 2022 season, he should still be selected in the upcoming NFL draft due to his size, experience, leadership, and the improvement he showed each year during his collegiate career.
Standing 6-foot-51/2 tall and weighing 311 pounds, he fits the prototypical offensive tackle mold. His 353/8” arms and 7-foot wingspan give him greater length than many other tackles in this year’s draft.
Warren showed more promise in pass protection than in run blocking during his time at Pitt with Pro Football Focus giving Warren an 81.5 pass block grade versus a 60.3 run block grade.
Warren saw game action only at left tackle during his time at Pitt, but says he took snaps in practice at both left guard and right tackle.
At the NFL Scouting Combine in March, he told reporters that teams had asked if he could play guard or right tackle.
“My answer was yes, I can do it all,” Warren said.
Several draft analysts, including NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, think Warren could become a swing tackle in the NFL.
Still recovering from his injury, Warren did not participate at the combine, but still met with teams. He participated in position drills at Pitt’s pro day.
When asked at the combine what he wanted to prove to teams he was talking to, Warren replied “Really to show them that I’m really healthy, I’m able to walk around. Before they saw me on crutches and all that.”
Despite his injury, Warren still took his captain duties seriously even though he could only watch from the sidelines.
“I was the motivator. If someone came to the sideline and had a bad play, whatever I could do to uplift the guys (I would do). That was my role,” Warren said.
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pittsburgh sports for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
