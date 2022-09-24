GROVE CITY - Efficient offense and a pair of red zone stops defensively helped carry the Grove City College football team to a 42-7 home victory Saturday night over Presidents' Athletic Conference foe Saint Vincent before an overflow crowd at Robert E. Thorn Field.
Grove City held Saint Vincent (1-3, 1-1) to 54 rushing yards and blanked the Bearcats until 17 seconds remained in the game. Senior linebacker Nik Grabiec and sophomore cornerback Jack Steinmetz both intercepted passes. Senior linebacker Ryan Fleming recorded two sacks and freshman linebacker Ben Bladel added a sack.
The Wolverines amassed 231 rushing yards, led by a 107-yard outing from senior running back Clayton Parrish (West Middlesex High). Sophomore running back Nico Flati added 52 yards and a touchdown while sophomore quarterback Logan Pfeuffer scored on a pair of quarterback sneaks.
Pfeuffer completed 10 of 16 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Scott Fraser caught four passes for 78 yards and classmate Ryan Heckathorn had three receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown.
Grove City took a 7-0 lead five seconds into the second quarter as Flati scored on a three-yard run. That capped a 17-play, 87-yard drive that used 9:07. Senior kicker Nick Morrow added the first of his six extra points after Flati's score.
After Steinmetz's interception and a Grove City punt, Saint Vincent drove to the Grove City 1. After no gain on first down, senior linebacker Parker Kilgore dropped running back D.J. Gray for a two-yard loss. On third down, Bladel and junior safety Dominic Magliocco stopped wide receiver Molayo Irefin for another short loss. Saint Vincent then missed a 22-yard field goal with 6:26 left in the half.
Grove City burned up the next six minutes with a 12-play, 80-yard touchdown drive. Pfeuffer's 30-yard strike to Heckathorn gave Grove City goal to go. Two plays later, Pfeuffer bulled in from the 1, giving Grove City a 14-0 lead with 19 seconds left in the half.
Saint Vincent drove to Grove City's 16 on the first drive of the second half. Grabiec ended the threat, however, with an interception and 33-yard return to the Grove City 45. Six plays later, Pfeuffer scored on a one-yard sneak with 6:45 left in the third quarter.
Parrish's 30-yard run to the Saint Vincent 4 set up the Pfeuffer plunge.
Fraser caught a 17-yard touchdown pass with 30 seconds left in the third quarter. Heckathorn pushed the lead to 35-0 with 12:03 left as he caught a 15-yard aerial from Pfeuffer. Sophomore running back Shay Aitken closed the scoring with a two-yard touchdown run at the 2:14 mark of the final period.
Grove City finished with 401 total offensive yards, along with 22 first downs. Grove City owned a 34:17-25:43 edge in time of possession. The Wolverines went 6 for 6 in the red zone.
Kilgore led Grove City with seven tackles. Junior cornerback Trevor Beck added six stops.
Saint Vincent finished with 199 yards. Quarterback Brady Walker completed 20 of 26 passes for 145 yards. Gray led SVC with 69 rushing yards on 16 attempts. Irefin had nine catches for 40 yards.
Grove City will host conference rival Case Western Reserve next Saturday at 2 p.m. in the annual Homecoming game at Thorn Field.
