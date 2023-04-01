SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Patrick Rodgers shot a 1-under 71 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Valero Texas Open, with his first PGA Tour title and Masters spot at stake.
Making his 235th tour start, the 30-year-old Rodgers had a 12-under 204 total at the Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio.
Canadian Corey Conners, the 2019 Texas Open winner, was second after a 69.
Matt Kuchar was a shot back on the 18th tee, but he made a double bogey for a 69 to end up third at 9 under. Chris Kirk (69) and Sam Stevens (68) were 8 under.
Kuchar was one of three notable names to crawl up the leaderboard Saturday. Three-time major champion Padraig Harrington, at age 51, parred his first 10 holes, then shot a back-nine 32 for a 68. He was 7 under.
Former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama was 6 under after a 68.
Rodgers led by three coming into the third round. Rodgers and Conners each birdied the drivable 331-yard 17th hole when they chipped close with their second shots.
That left Rodgers up by two, but he pushed his tee shot at 18 behind a tree and made bogey from a greenside bunker. Conners could have tied, but missed an 8-foot birdie putt.
Rodgers has a 54-hole lead for the fourth time on the tour. He has three second-place finishes.
Kuchar was one shot back after driving the par-4 17th green and almost holing a 37-foot eagle putt. It was a stretch of three birdies in six holes, but on the 18 tee, Kuchar pulled his drive shot into a cactus bush. He lost a stroke with an unplayable lie and finished with the double bogey on the par 5.
Along with Harrington, Byeong Hun An (68), Harry Higgs (72), Lee Hodges (69), Augusto Nunez (69) and Sam Ryder (68) were five behind Rodgers.
Valero Texas Open Scores
At AT&T Oaks Course
San Antonio
Purse: $8.9 million
Yardage: 7,438; Par: 72
3rd Round
Patrick Rodgers 66-67-71—204
Corey Conners 64-72-69—205
Matt Kuchar 68-70-69—207
Chris Kirk 67-72-69—208
Sam Stevens 72-68-68—208
Byeong Hun An 70-71-68—209
Padraig Harrington 68-73-68—209
Harry Higgs 69-68-72—209
Lee Hodges 74-66-69—209
Augusto Nunez 70-70-69—209
Sam Ryder 71-70-68—209
Nicolas Echavarria 73-66-71—210
Seonghyeon Kim 72-68-70—210
Hideki Matsuyama 70-72-68—210
Andrew Putnam 71-69-70—210
Nick Taylor 69-71-70—210
Dylan Wu 70-71-69—210
Kevin Chappell 71-71-69—211
Nicolai Hojgaard 72-70-69—211
Taylor Montgomery 68-74-69—211
Alex Noren 70-71-70—211
Andrew Novak 69-72-70—211
Michael Thompson 69-68-74—211
Hayden Buckley 67-73-72—212
MJ Daffue 68-72-72—212
Lanto Griffin 73-70-69—212
Michael Kim 68-71-73—212
Brendon Todd 70-67-75—212
Matt Wallace 69-72-71—212
Eric Cole 71-67-75—213
Pierceson Coody 74-69-70—213
Roberto Diaz 68-69-76—213
Nick Hardy 72-70-71—213
Charley Hoffman 73-69-71—213
Ben Martin 70-70-73—213
Aaron Rai 71-71-71—213
Chez Reavie 69-72-72—213
Matthias Schmid 70-71-72—213
J.J. Spaun 70-73-70—213
Sepp Straka 73-70-70—213
Jimmy Walker 70-70-73—213
Trevor Werbylo 72-70-71—213
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69-72-73—214
Rickie Fowler 71-72-71—214
Ryan Gerard 72-72-70—214
Emiliano Grillo 70-72-72—214
Beau Hossler 71-69-74—214
Robby Shelton 73-69-72—214
Luke Donald 70-72-73—215
Harry Hall 73-70-72—215
Si Woo Kim 69-74-72—215
Luke List 71-69-75—215
Kevin Streelman 71-72-72—215
Brandon Wu 71-72-73—216
Brice Garnett 71-72-74—217
Lucas Glover 75-69-73—217
Tano Goya 72-70-75—217
Patton Kizzire 73-70-74—217
Satoshi Kodaira 72-72-73—217
Peter Malnati 67-72-78—217
Justin Lower 69-73-76—218
Kyle Stanley 71-72-75—218
Akshay Bhatia 73-71-75—219
Jason Dufner 69-74-76—219
Chesson Hadley 70-74-75—219
Cole Hammer 72-72-75—219
Garrick Higgo 69-73-77—219
Henrik Norlander 71-73-75—219
Tyler Duncan 73-70-77—220
Thomas Detry 71-67-83—221
Chandler Phillips 71-72-79—222
