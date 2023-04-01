Texas Open Golf

Patrick Rodgers hits out of a bunker on the 18th hole during Saturday's third round of the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio.

 AP

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Patrick Rodgers shot a 1-under 71 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Valero Texas Open, with his first PGA Tour title and Masters spot at stake.

Making his 235th tour start, the 30-year-old Rodgers had a 12-under 204 total at the Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio.

Canadian Corey Conners, the 2019 Texas Open winner, was second after a 69.

Matt Kuchar was a shot back on the 18th tee, but he made a double bogey for a 69 to end up third at 9 under. Chris Kirk (69) and Sam Stevens (68) were 8 under.

Kuchar was one of three notable names to crawl up the leaderboard Saturday. Three-time major champion Padraig Harrington, at age 51, parred his first 10 holes, then shot a back-nine 32 for a 68. He was 7 under.

Former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama was 6 under after a 68.

Rodgers led by three coming into the third round. Rodgers and Conners each birdied the drivable 331-yard 17th hole when they chipped close with their second shots.

That left Rodgers up by two, but he pushed his tee shot at 18 behind a tree and made bogey from a greenside bunker. Conners could have tied, but missed an 8-foot birdie putt.

Rodgers has a 54-hole lead for the fourth time on the tour. He has three second-place finishes.

Kuchar was one shot back after driving the par-4 17th green and almost holing a 37-foot eagle putt. It was a stretch of three birdies in six holes, but on the 18 tee, Kuchar pulled his drive shot into a cactus bush. He lost a stroke with an unplayable lie and finished with the double bogey on the par 5.

Along with Harrington, Byeong Hun An (68), Harry Higgs (72), Lee Hodges (69), Augusto Nunez (69) and Sam Ryder (68) were five behind Rodgers.

------

Valero Texas Open Scores

At AT&T Oaks Course

San Antonio

Purse: $8.9 million

Yardage: 7,438; Par: 72

3rd Round

Patrick Rodgers 66-67-71—204

Corey Conners 64-72-69—205

Matt Kuchar 68-70-69—207

Chris Kirk 67-72-69—208

Sam Stevens 72-68-68—208

Byeong Hun An 70-71-68—209

Padraig Harrington 68-73-68—209

Harry Higgs 69-68-72—209

Lee Hodges 74-66-69—209

Augusto Nunez 70-70-69—209

Sam Ryder 71-70-68—209

Nicolas Echavarria 73-66-71—210

Seonghyeon Kim 72-68-70—210

Hideki Matsuyama 70-72-68—210

Andrew Putnam 71-69-70—210

Nick Taylor 69-71-70—210

Dylan Wu 70-71-69—210

Kevin Chappell 71-71-69—211

Nicolai Hojgaard 72-70-69—211

Taylor Montgomery 68-74-69—211

Alex Noren 70-71-70—211

Andrew Novak 69-72-70—211

Michael Thompson 69-68-74—211

Hayden Buckley 67-73-72—212

MJ Daffue 68-72-72—212

Lanto Griffin 73-70-69—212

Michael Kim 68-71-73—212

Brendon Todd 70-67-75—212

Matt Wallace 69-72-71—212

Eric Cole 71-67-75—213

Pierceson Coody 74-69-70—213

Roberto Diaz 68-69-76—213

Nick Hardy 72-70-71—213

Charley Hoffman 73-69-71—213

Ben Martin 70-70-73—213

Aaron Rai 71-71-71—213

Chez Reavie 69-72-72—213

Matthias Schmid 70-71-72—213

J.J. Spaun 70-73-70—213

Sepp Straka 73-70-70—213

Jimmy Walker 70-70-73—213

Trevor Werbylo 72-70-71—213

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69-72-73—214

Rickie Fowler 71-72-71—214

Ryan Gerard 72-72-70—214

Emiliano Grillo 70-72-72—214

Beau Hossler 71-69-74—214

Robby Shelton 73-69-72—214

Luke Donald 70-72-73—215

Harry Hall 73-70-72—215

Si Woo Kim 69-74-72—215

Luke List 71-69-75—215

Kevin Streelman 71-72-72—215

Brandon Wu 71-72-73—216

Brice Garnett 71-72-74—217

Lucas Glover 75-69-73—217

Tano Goya 72-70-75—217

Patton Kizzire 73-70-74—217

Satoshi Kodaira 72-72-73—217

Peter Malnati 67-72-78—217

Justin Lower 69-73-76—218

Kyle Stanley 71-72-75—218

Akshay Bhatia 73-71-75—219

Jason Dufner 69-74-76—219

Chesson Hadley 70-74-75—219

Cole Hammer 72-72-75—219

Garrick Higgo 69-73-77—219

Henrik Norlander 71-73-75—219

Tyler Duncan 73-70-77—220

Thomas Detry 71-67-83—221

Chandler Phillips 71-72-79—222

Tags

Trending Video