Beaver Stadium will soon feature a living history exhibit for fans and visitors to Penn State’s 107,000-seat football venue.
On Thursday, Penn State announced its new Legacy Plaza could be completed before the Nittany Lions 2023 season kicks off on Sept. 2 against West Virginia. According to a release from the university, the Legacy Plaza will be located on Curtain Road near the south tunnel end zone.
“Penn State Football has rich tradition and history, and we are excited to be able to recognize all of those accomplishments with this new Legacy Plaza at Beaver Stadium,” Penn State athletic director Dr. Patrick Kraft said in a statement. “We want our Lettermen, Varsity ‘S’ members, Blue Band members, and all of Nittany Nation to be a part of this celebration of Penn State Football.”
Legacy Plaza will pay homage to Penn State’s football history, as it will include plaques from the program’s 136 seasons. The plaques will be adorned with information about “each team’s schedule, results and team captains.”
While Legacy Plaza offers a nod to the past, Penn State fans will be able to contribute to the space moving forward. They’ll have the opportunity to purchase four sizes (4” x 8” brick, 8” x 8” brick, 8” x 8” logo brick or 12” x 12” logo brick) of pavers that will be displayed in the plaza. Pavers can be personalized to include a logo and text for custom messages.
Those who purchase pavers will be provided a certificate of recognition and a replica. Prices start at $350 and top out at $1,000, and the pavers can be purchased at PennStateLegacyPlaza.com.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
