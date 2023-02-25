STATE COLLEGE — Penn State’s Thursday night road win at Ohio State gave the Nittany Lions another victory of the Quad 1 variety while stretching the program’s win streak to three contests.
On Friday, ESPN college basketball expert Joe Lunardi included Penn State (17-11, 8-9 Big Ten) among his “first four out” bubble teams. Utah State, North Carolina and Charleston join the Nittany Lions in Lunardi’s projections.
CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm on Friday also included Penn State among his First Four teams, linking the Nittany Lions with Oklahoma State in the East.
Penn State, which has won three in a row, will have ample opportunities to add to its season’s resume over the next week as the Nittany Lions face a formidable three-game stretch to close out the regular season.
On Sunday, Rutgers (17-11) travels to the Bryce Jordan Center for the next-to-last home game of the year. The Scarlet Knights have lost four of their last five contests and are No. 37 in the latest NET rankings. Rutgers defeated Penn State, 65-45, in Piscataway, N.J., in late January.
Penn State (No. 56 in NET) heads to No. 21 Northwestern next Wednesday to face a surging Wildcats team. It’s the lone regular-season matchup between the programs. Northwestern, ranked No. 39 in the NET, is 13-4 in games at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The Wildcats earlier this month defeated then-No. 1 Purdue, and they’re 8-4 against Quad 1 teams.
The Nittany Lions host Maryland on March 5 to conclude the regular season. The Terrapins nabbed a six-point home win in the Nittany Lions’ last loss since Feb. 11. Maryland checks in at No. 23 in the NET rankings as the Big Ten’s third highest-ranked team.
The Big Ten Tournament runs March 8-12 in Chicago.
As of Friday, Penn State and Wisconsin sport matching 8-9 conference records. Wisconsin went 2-0 during regular-season games against the Nittany Lions.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.