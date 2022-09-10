STATE COLLEGE - Penn State rolled up 562 yards against the Ohio Bobcats in a 46-10 win on Saturday at Beaver Stadium.
Freshman running back Nick Singleton rushed for a game-high 179 yards rushing on 10 carries. He scored on runs of 70 and 44 yards.
Freshman quarterback Drew Allar was 6-for-8 passing for 88 yards with a pair of touchdown passes.
Fourth-year starter Sean Clifford ended the contest 19-of-27 passing for 213 yards and one touchdown. Clifford, who was rested early in the third quarter, added a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. He connected on passes to 10 receivers.
Ohio's offense only crossed midfield three times.
The Nittany Lions' defense held the Bobcats to 95 yards rushing and 16 first downs. Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke completed 14 of 30 passes for 119 yards, and the Bobcats' offense accumulated 259 yards.
This story will be updated.
PENN STATE 46, OHIO 10
Ohio 0 7 0 3 — 10
Penn St. 14 12 14 6 — 46
1st Quarter
PSU-S.Clifford 1 run (Pinegar kick), 6:45.
PSU-Singleton 70 run (Pinegar kick), 2:28.
2nd Quarter
PSU-safety, 13:10.
PSU-FG Pinegar 25, 5:14.
OHIO-Bangura 1 run (Vandenberg kick), 1:34.
PSU-Tinsley 7 pass from S.Clifford (Pinegar kick), :15.
3rd Quarter
PSU-Evans 32 pass from Allar (Pinegar kick), 9:25.
PSU-Singleton 44 run (Pinegar kick), 4:33.
4th Quarter
PSU-Kh.Dinkins 28 pass from Allar (kick failed), 13:44.
OHIO-FG Vakos 21, 6:50.
TEAM STATS
OHIO PSU
First downs 16 27
Total Net Yards 264 572
Rushes-yards 26-100 34-234
Passing 164 338
Punt Returns 0-0 5-47
Kickoff Returns 5-83 3-56
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 17-40-0 31-42-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-5 5-35
Punts 8-35.375 3-49.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 3-35 4-35
Time of Possession 28:02 31:58
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING-Ohio: Rourke 5-29, Navarro 7-26, Bangura 7-25, McCormick 4-17, Toledo 1-5, C.Harris 1-1, (Team) 1-(minus 3). Penn State: Singleton 10-179, Allen 6-23, Smith 2-14, S.Clifford 8-14, Allar 5-11, Lee 1-0, Holzworth 1-0, Veilleux 1-(minus 7).
PASSING-Ohio: Rourke 14-30-0-119, Navarro 2-7-0-28, Ja.Jones 1-1-0-17, C.Harris 0-2-0-0. Penn State: S.Clifford 19-27-0-213, Allar 6-8-0-88, Veilleux 6-7-0-37.
RECEIVING-Ohio: Wiglusz 4-23, Bostic 3-31, Walton 3-22, Bangura 2-35, Rourke 1-17, McCormick 1-14, Ja.Jones 1-12, A.Burton 1-5, Foster 1-5. Penn State: Washington 4-60, H.Wallace 4-35, Tinsley 3-27, Evans 2-30, Lambert-Smith 2-26, Saunders 2-21, Dottin 2-14, Ford 2-13, Meiga 2-12, Kh.Dinkins 1-28, Allen 1-22, Warren 1-16, L.Clifford 1-12, Strange 1-12, Lee 1-8, Smith 1-2, Singleton 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS-Penn State: Pinegar 42.
