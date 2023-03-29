CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein on Tuesday tweeted: “Sources: Penn State has offered its head coaching vacancy to VCU’s Mike Rhoades, with an annual salary in excess of $3 million dollars.”
Rhoades’ name has garnered a lot of attention over the past few days after Stadium college basketball insider Jeff Goodman reported the sixth-year Virginia Commonwealth University head coach met with the Nittany Lions over the weekend.
Rhoades is a native of Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania. He played college basketball at Lebanon Valley College. He was hired as head coach by Virginia Commonwealth University in 2017 and has since led the Rams to a 129-61 overall record with three NCAA Tournament appearances.
Rhoades spent the 2009-2014 seasons as an assistant/associate head coach at Virginia Commonwealth University before being named head coach at Rice, where he led the Owls from 2014-17.
Rhodes began his head coaching career in 1999 at Randolph-Macon College. He held the position until 2014.
Former Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry departed State College for Notre Dame last Friday after two seasons at the helm. Shrewsberry compiled a 37-31 record with the Nittany Lions and led them to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011.
Penn State defeated Texas A&M in the first round of the national tournament - its first tourney win since 2011 - before losing to Texas, 71-66, in the second round.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.