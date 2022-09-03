Following Penn State’s Blue-White scrimmage this spring, Nittany Lions coach James Franklin shared his vision for this year’s newcomers and younger players, saying he expected a number of them to see playing time this season.
Before the end of the first quarter of Penn State’s season opener at Purdue, both of the Nittany Lions’ talented freshmen running backs received drives of their own, with the rotation lasting the duration of Penn State’s 35-31 season-opening win at Ross-Ade Stadium on Thursday.
Freshman Nick Singleton tallied nine carries, tying third-year sophomore Keyvone Lee for a game-high. Fellow freshman Kaytron Allen finished with a team-leading 31 yards on eight carries.
“(They bring) more and more versatility,” Penn State offensive lineman Olu Fashanu said of the freshmen running back. “Both of them are dogs, and they’re only freshmen, so I feel like we still can improve on certain stuff, but I feel very confident in the two of them along with all of our other running backs.”
Each of Penn State’s four running backs appeared during drives, with Lee earning the start and earning 30 yards. No play, however, was bigger than his 10-yard touchdown reception with 57 seconds to go in the fourth quarter to give Penn State the win.
Allen, Lee and Singleton combined for 83 yards, and Nittany Lion running backs as a collective averaged 3.1 yards per carry.
“We weren’t able to get any explosive runs, which is something that we’re committed to doing,” Franklin said. “I think, overall, the line battled, but too many pressures, too many sacks, too many runs where the running back didn’t have a situation to really get going and be open in space… We have to keep chipping away.”
Penn State’s offensive line debuted a new look, with Sal Wormley (right guard), Landon Tengwall (left guard) and Fashanu (left tackle) replacing three starters from last year’s offensive front.
Fashanu started the 2021 Outback Bowl, while the contest at Purdue marked the first career starts for Wormley, a redshirt junior, and Tengwall, a redshirt freshman. Fashanu was encouraged by the pair’s starting debut.
“Both of them are smart, physical, aggressive, intelligent,” said Fashanu, a sophomore. “I had supreme confidence in both of them the entire game. It was just great playing with them.”
The youthful infusion of depth wasn’t just felt on offense.
Defensively, redshirt freshman safety Zakee Wheatley forced a fumble in the first half. Freshman linebacker Abdul Carter’s college debut ended prematurely after he was called for targeting in the second quarter. Freshman defensive tackle Zane Durant recorded a tackle, and freshman defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton shared the field at one point with Carter.
Postgame on Thursday, Franklin said he and the coaching staff are committed to cultivating depth throughout the season.
“We had a plan to rotate – I am determined to develop depth,” Franklin said. “Last year, we weren’t able to do that and it cost us, so we are going to develop depth by playing guys. If you think we played a lot of guys this week, we plan on doing it again next week, and hopefully that will help us in fourth quarters like tonight and later in the season.”
