STATE COLLEGE - Not long after last week's road win at Auburn, Penn State safety Ji'Ayir Brown stated the defense's four-turnover outing was indicative of the group's true potential.
No. 14 Penn State's defense on Saturday again dominated the turnover battle in the Nittany Lions' 33-14 win against Central Michigan to improve to 4-0 this season.
The Nittany Lions defense contributed three turnovers while the special teams unit nabbed one of their own to give Penn State consecutive outings with four forced turnovers. It marked the first time since the 2012 season Penn State has recorded four turnovers in back-to-back contests.
Penn State safety Zakee Wheatley snagged the defense's first turnover on Saturday with an interception in the opening quarter. Wheatley returned the interception 34 yards to Central Michigan's 14-yard line to set up Penn State's second touchdown of the afternoon.
"All 11 (guys), we know what the goal is," Wheatley said. "Everyone on that field knows that (defensive coordinator) Manny (Diaz) presses that, and it's a big goal of ours - cause havoc, cause turnovers, make the quarterback feel uneasy and get the ball."
The turnover was the third this season Wheatley either contributed or had his hand in forcing through Penn State's first four games. He forced a fumble against Purdue in the season opener, and he grabbed the first interception of his career last week at Auburn.
The defense's second interception came late in the second quarter via cornerback Johnny Dixon. The South Carolina transfer blanketed Central Michigan (1-3) wide receiver Carlos Carriere and clutched the football near the sideline. The interception was Dixon's first as a Nittany Lion. He joined the program last season. Dixon also registered a sack against Purdue and Ohio.
"Once one person gets one, it's contagious," Dixon said of turnovers. "It's a spark, and we just get multiple."
Penn State's special teams unit accounted a turnover when linebacker Curtis Jacobs pounced on a loose football that was dropped during a Central Michigan punt return. The turnover set up touchdown pass from quarterback Sean Clifford to tight end Brenton Strange.
Cornerback Kalen King contributed the defense's final turnover of the contest when he forced and recovered a fumble with 9:12 left to play in the fourth quarter. Saturday served as a reunion of sorts for Kalen King, his twin brother, Kobe, a Nittany Lion linebacker, and Central Michigan running back Lew Nichols III. The trio attend Detroit's Cass Technical High School and were teammates for a period. Nichols, who led the FBS in yards rushing last year (1,848), finished with 67 yards rushing on 13 carries.
"I had an opportunity to play against a former teammate of mine in high school, so any time I get an opportunity like that, it's a good feeling," Kalen King said. "It shows people I grew up with and played with, we're all doing big things."
After forcing four turnovers against Auburn, Penn State's defense has recorded seven in its past two outings. Penn State freshman defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton on Saturday finished with a pair of sacks.
With the win, Penn State concluded its non-conference portion of the schedule. The Nittany Lions host Northwestern at 3:30 p.m. next week.
"Overall, we're happy to be 1-0," Penn State coach James Franklin said postgame. "We'll enjoy it for the night. We need to get better next week starting on Sunday. This film will be really important to watch and evaluate and critique. But I'm pleased and happy to be 1-0, and we'll go from there."
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI newspapers.
