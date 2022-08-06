STATE COLLEGE - Manny Diaz didn't last long on the job-availability market.
Less than a week after Diaz was fired as head coach at Miami (Florida), Penn State nabbed him to fill its defensive coordinator vacancy in early December.
Diaz's defenses at Miami were known for being opportunistic, as the 2017 Hurricanes recorded 31 turnovers with him leading the defense. According to Penn State coach James Franklin, Diaz hasn't wasted time stamping his brand on the Nittany Lions' defense.
"One of the things that I've noticed right away with Manny is, we are emphasizing turnovers like crazy," Franklin said. "I literally just said that at a staff meeting this morning. We're getting our hands on so many more balls, fumbles, turnovers."
Penn State last year was tied for 30th in FBS in turnovers behind 21. The Nittany Lions registered 14 interceptions and seven fumble recoveries. Returning safety Ji'Ayir Brown led the FBS with six interceptions.
"In college ball, your secondary is going to determine a lot of the strength on your defense," Diaz said. "One thing that's made Penn State great defensively through the years is limiting big plays, making people drive the field, and then being really good in the red zone. All those things require you to be strong in the secondary."
Diaz in Year 1 will work with talented defensive backfield pieces in cornerbacks redshirt juniors Joey Porter Jr. and Daequan Hardy, and sophomore Kalen King. Junior Johnny Dixon received praise for his play during the first week of fall camp and could emerge with a significant role at corner. Dixon began his collegiate career at South Carolina before transferring to Penn State last season. After a year of learning his new environment, conference and playbook, Dixon said he's acclimated.
"I'm just more comfortable now," Dixon said. "I took time and learned the plays, so I'm really in-depth with the plays, and I've been trying to fly around. I've been trying to make plays, doing everything I can to get my hands on the ball."
According to Dixon, Diaz is already earning a reputation within the program for his vigor and enthusiasm. He said it's infectious, which will positively impact the defense.
"What you see is what you get with Manny," Dixon said. "He's going to bring the energy every single day. He's the most energetic. He's out there with his little cleats on. He's ready to tackle somebody. He makes you run through a wall for him, and I think everybody on the defense really will."
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI newspapers.
