STATE COLLEGE - No. 11 Penn State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) will continue the season with three scholarship running backs following coach James Franklin's announcement on Saturday that Devyn Ford is no longer with the program.
The fourth-year junior didn't appear with the team for pregame warmups ahead of Penn State's contest with Northwestern after playing in each of the Nittany Lions' four games this season.
"He's decided he wants to focus on academics, and we wish him the best," Franklin said of Ford's status. "I've praised Devyn Ford for four years, and I have a ton of respect for him, and I wish him nothing but the best."
Ford's departure leaves Penn State with scholarship running backs in freshmen Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, and third-year sophomore Keyvone Lee. Walk-on redshirt junior Tank Smith is also part of the position group.
While Ford wasn't utilized heavily in Penn State's rushing attack during the past two seasons, he was a mainstay as a kick returner. He had seven carries for 37 yards in Penn State's 41-12 win at Auburn on Sept. 17. Ford's 37 yards rushing against the Tigers marked the most he's recorded since an 11-carry, 65-yard outing against Rutgers in December 2020.
Ford began his Penn State career with a 107-yard, one-touchdown outing against Idaho in the Nittany Lions' 2019 season opener. He played in 11 other games that year, capping it with a touchdown in the Nittany Lions' Cotton Bowl win against Memphis. Ford accumulated 294 yards rushing and three touchdowns as a freshman.
The 2020 season saw him post three double-digit carry efforts during the COVID-19-shortened year. He began that season with a career-high 20 carries against Indiana and ended the year with 274 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 67 rushes.
Ford's role in the backfield lessened in 2021, in part due to injuries and the emergence of then-starter Keyvone Lee. He only received 14 carries for 61 yards last season.
Penn State signed two highly ranked prospects in Singleton and Allen as part of its 2022 recruiting class. Singleton received the start against Northwestern, which was his third consecutive. Allen, meanwhile, earned accolades as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week last week.
Allen and Singleton combined for 173 yards rushing against Northwestern.
Ford has two years of eligibility remaining should he decide to continue his athletic career elsewhere. He's the third running back this year to depart the program. In January, former Nittany Lion Noah Cain entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal. He later announced his transfer to LSU. Caziah Holmes transferred to Florida State at the beginning of September.
Penn State is idle next week before traveling to Michigan on Oct. 15.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI newspapers.
