STATE COLLEGE – Penn State opens its seven-game home slate Saturday when MAC member Ohio visits Beaver Stadium (noon, ABC).
The Nittany Lions began their 2022 campaign with a 35-31 win at Purdue last week after the offense drove 80 yards in 85 seconds to score the go-ahead touchdown with 57 seconds remaining in the game.
“The thing that really jumped out to me in that game was we won situational football, the things that we work on all the time,” Nittany Lions coach James Franklin said. “Offense won a coming out, a sudden change, a two-minute at the end of the half and a two-minute at the end of the game.”
Ohio (1-0) makes its first trip to Beaver Stadium since winning, 24-14, in 2012. Saturday’s contest marks the seventh in the series. Penn State (1-0) owns a 5-1 series advantage. The Bobcats opened their 2022 season with a 41-38 win against Florida Atlantic last week.
Here are five storylines to follow for Penn State-Ohio.
Running back rotation: Penn State has gone 17 games without producing a 100-yard rusher. Keyvone Lee, a third-year sophomore, last did so in 2020 against Michigan. To be fair, the Nittany Lions have opted for a back-by-committee approach lately. According to Franklin, fans can expect more of the same against Ohio. Franklin, however, did say that rotation could change “if one of those guys gets really hot.”
Lee, Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen all received carries and series in last week’s win against Purdue. The trio combined for 92 yards rushing on 27 carries. In last week’s season opener against Florida Atlantic, the Bobcats yielded 114 yards rushing.
TE Theo Johnson’s status: While last year’s production from the tight end position dipped from the previous norms (499 yards receiving, five touchdowns) of years past, Penn State’s tight end room still remains one of the most talented in the Big Ten. That’s largely in part because of 6-foot-6, 260-pound Theo Johnson. The third-year sophomore traveled to Purdue last week but didn’t play.
Franklin earlier in the week said, “hopefully we’re able to get him back sooner rather than later” when discussing Johnson’s status. With Johnson unavailable last week, Brenton Strange and Tyler Warren handled an increased workload. Strange posted career numbers against the Boilermakers as he recorded 77 yards receiving and a touchdown.
Safety battle: Keaton Ellis received the Week 1 start at safety following an active position battle throughout spring and preseason camps. Ellis, a converted cornerback, finished with four pass breakups and one tackle last week. Jaylen Reed and Zakee Wheatley also rotated in at safety.
Wheatley, the defense’s Takeaway King during the spring and preseason camps, forced a fumble that helped set up a second-quarter touchdown. Reed contributed three tackles.
All three should see again see action on Saturday as Franklin said “no changes to announce” when asked about the status of the position.
Ohio QB Kurtis Rourke: Last week, Penn State’s defense saw Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell attempt 60 passes for 365 yards. O’Connell only threw one touchdown pass, though. Penn State’s defense faces yet another competent passing attack this week against the Bobcats and quarterback Kurtis Rourke.
Rourke, a redshirt junior, completed 27 of 34 passes for 345 yards with four touchdowns in a career outing in which he connected on 79% of his attempts. He also ran for a touchdown. Wide receiver James Bostic ended with a game-high 136 yards receiving (one touchdown). Rourke completed passes to seven Bobcat pass-catchers.
In 10 games last season, Rourke was 169-for-259 passing for 1,801 yards with 11 touchdowns against seven interceptions.
Planning for the future: If the score this weekend tilts heavily in Penn State’s favor, a number of Penn State’s young players could be in line for increased workloads. That includes quarterback Drew Allar (freshman), freshmen running backs Singleton and Allen, Wheatley (freshman), and linebacker Kobe King (freshman), among others.
As a trip to Auburn looms ahead on Sept. 17 and Big Ten play resumes on Oct. 1, look for Nittany Lion coaches to give their younger, inexperienced players playing time against the Bobcats.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
