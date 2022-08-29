STATE COLLEGE — Penn State coach James Franklin on Monday announced freshman quarterback Drew Allar will be the backup to fourth-year starter Sean Clifford when the Nittany Lions open the 2022 season at Purdue at 8 p.m. on Thursday.
“That’s not a set-in-stone thing for the entire year - that’ll continue to be a competition and fluid - but Drew Allar is the backup quarterback,” Franklin said during his weekly press conference.
Redshirt freshman Christian Veilleux entered preseason camp earlier this month as the presumed backup to Clifford, who is in his sixth season with the program. Veilleux played in two games in 2021 and was instrumental in Penn State’s win against Rutgers in the home finale at Beaver Stadium after Clifford left the game early with an illness.
Veilleux completed 16 of his 26 pass attempts for 235 yards passing with three touchdowns, and he added another 39 yards rushing against the Scarlet Knights. He also played in the Jan. 1 Outback Bowl against Arkansas.
“He was the third-string quarterback last year and came in and did a great job for us,” Franklin said ofVeilleux. “But taking everything into consideration, the coaching staff felt like this was the right decision. Obviously, they’re tough conversations to have. We sat down with everybody and did it with each one of the quarterbacks - met with them one-on-one.”
Allar enrolled at Penn State in January after signing with the program as a 5-star prospect. He was part of 2022 recruiting class that also included freshman quarterback Beau Pribula.
Earlier on Monday, Clifford said he’s embraced his role as a mentor this year as it pertains to imparting his wisdom and sharing his experiences with Penn State’s other quarterbacks.
“I think all three of (the other quarterbacks) have been phenomenal,” Clifford said. “It’s been really easy as a vet QB to just be able to share my insights and be able to show them everything that I’ve learned over the past few years, and now getting into game prep, being able to truly dive into what it looks like.”
Franklin said Penn State’s younger quarterbacks received an uptick in workloads at various points during preseason camp, in part because of Clifford’s seniority, which helped give the staff confidence in Allar’s role to begin the season.
“I think we did a pretty good job all training camp of getting all four of (the quarterbacks) work,” Franklin said. “We also had a few days where we held Sean for a number of reasons that allowed all of them to get reps maybe up a spot than where they were on the depth chart. It’s one thing to do with the fours or threes or the twos, it’s another thing to do it with the ones.”
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
