STATE COLLEGE — Sunday’s 22-point win against Michigan not only gave Penn State its largest win ever against the Wolverines, but it also upped the Nittany Lions’ win total this season to 14 which matches last year’s year-ending win mark.
Penn State (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) open February with a Wednesday night showdown at No. 1 Purdue nearly a month after both teams played at The Palestra in Philadelphia. Penn State, during that meeting, saw a six-point halftime lead against the No. 1-ranked Boilermakers dissipate in a 13-point loss.
With 10 games left on the regular-season schedule, the Nittany Lions will attempt to position themselves to receive their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2011.
Six of those remaining contests will be played on the road, where the Nittany Lions have gone 1-4 this year. Penn State’s remaining home slate includes games against Wisconsin (Feb. 8), Illinois (Feb. 14), Rutgers (Feb. 26) and Maryland (March 5).
The Nittany Lions are 11-2 this season at the Bryce Jordan Center.
“We’re in the home stretch of our season,” Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said. “We have four more home games left – four more at home and six on the road. All these are going to be big games for us – the home games. And now, if we can get those little moments, if we can get that little bit of magic, that might be the difference between us getting in the NCAA Tournament or not.”
The Nittany Lions were ranked No. 53 in Monday’s NCAA Net Rankings. They dipped a spot after going 1-1 last week and dropping a 25-point game at Rutgers (No. 22 in Net Rankings). Penn State are 10-0 against Quad 3 and 4 teams, and they’re 4-7 against teams among Quads 1 and 2.
Penn State’s carries three double-figure scorers into the last month of the regular season. Jalen Pickett has been a formidable threat both for the Nittany Lions and in the Big Ten. His 17.6 points per game ranks tops among Penn State players and fifth in the Big Ten. On Monday, Pickett was one of 20 players to appear on the Wooden Award late-season Top 20 watch list.
Seth Lundy’s 14.2 points per game are second-most on the roster. He averaged 14.6 points per game in January, with season-high 25-point output in Penn State’s win against Indiana on Jan. 11.
Former Bucknell sharpshooter Andrew Funk has thrived during his inaugural season with the program. He’s started all 21 games this season and is averaging 13.2 points per game. He’s connected on 67 3-pointers this year and his 41.8% from behind the arc leads the Big Ten and ranks 25th nationally.
On Tuesday, ESPN NCAA bracket expert Joe Lunardi projected the Nittany Lions as an 11 seed and among his “Last Four In.” CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm, meanwhile, has Penn State among his “First Four Out” in his latest bracket projections that were released on Monday.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
