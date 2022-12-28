STATE COLLEGE — Penn State on Wednesday landed a commitment from former North Carolina cornerback Storm Duck. The Boiling Springs, S.C., native entered the NCAA’s transfer portal on Dec. 7 after four seasons with the Tar Heels.
“Thank you God #WeAre,” Duck posted to Twitter and Instagram along with a graphic of him wearing a Penn State uniform.
He brings to State College the experience of playing 33 career games during his time in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Last month, Duck was named a second-team All-ACC selection to cap a 2022 season in which he accumulated 46 tackles to go with 12 passes defended and three interceptions. His three interceptions were tied for third-best among ACC defenders.
Duck earned his first career start with North Carolina during a true freshman season in 2019. He logged nine starts that year and played in 13 games, tallying 37 total tackles, seven passes defended and two interceptions.
He concluded his inaugural season as a starter with a pick-six in North Carolina’s Military Bowl win against Temple. Duck’s 2020 season was prematurely shortened to only two starts after he sustained an injury against Boston College in Week 2. He missed his team’s 10 remaining contests.
Duck returned to the starting lineup in 2021 and played six games that season. He recorded 16 total tackles with one pass defended.
He departs North Carolina with 103 total tackles, 22 passes defended, five interceptions and one forced fumble.
Duck arrived with the Tar Heels as a 247Sports-ranked 3-star prospect. He held additional scholarship offers from West Virginia, Temple, Liberty, and Coastal Carolina, among other programs.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
