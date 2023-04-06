Penn State’s backfield added a new member on Wednesday night with the commitment of former Minnesota running back Treyson Potts.
The move brings the former Golden Gopher back to the Keystone State. Potts starred at Williamsport High School and accumulated 3,490 yards and 59 touchdowns in 31 games during his prep career.
Potts played in 12 games and recorded one start during the 2022 season. He ended his junior year with 471 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 101 carries. He recorded a season-high 89 yards rushing against New Mexico State and scored another season-best two touchdowns against Western Illinois. Potts registered five carries for 7 yards in Minnesota’s loss at Penn State last October.
The former Williamsport Millionaires standout’s most productive collegiate season came in 2021. Potts started four games that season and tallied 552 yards rushing and six touchdowns. He averaged 4.9 yards per carry and 110.4 yards per game during that sophomore season.
Potts played in five games as a redshirt freshman in 2020 and ended that season with 121 yards rushing and one touchdown.
247Sports ranked Potts a three-star prep prospect out of Williamsport. He selected Minnesota over Virginia, Rutgers, Buffalo, and Temple, among other programs.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.