Three-star (247 Sports) tight end Luke Reynolds on Saturday became the fifth class of 2024 prospect to verbally commit to Penn State.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Reynolds is the Nittany Lions' first tight end in the class.
247Sports ranks Reynolds as the 45th-best tight end nationally, and he's listed as the eighth-best 2024 prospect from Connecticut.
Reynolds attends Cheshire Academy in Cheshire, Connecticut. He selected Penn State over Virginia Tech, Duke, Kentucky, Stanford, Vanderbilt and other Power Five programs. Reynolds also holds Group of Five offers from Pitt, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Temple and others.
Penn State's five verbal commits also include four-star linebackers Anthony Speca (Pittsburgh) and Kari Jackson (West Bloomfield, Mich.), four-star offensive lineman Cooper Cousins (Erie) and four-star cornerback Kenneth Woseley (Philadelphia).
Reynolds joins Woseley as March verbal commits to the Nittany Lions.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI athletics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.