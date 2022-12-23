STATE COLLEGE — Hours after Penn State formally accepted its bid to play Utah in the Rose Bowl, coaches from the two programs met virtually with reporters for formal introductions.
Two days before, the Utes earned their second win against Southern California this season to claim their second consecutive Pac-12 title and their second consecutive berth to the Rose Bowl. Penn State coach James Franklin was effusive in his praise of Utah, pointing to its conference title-clinching win as a testament to the team’s resilience and standard.
Although different time zones and geographical regions separate No. 8 Utah and No. 11 Penn State, Nittany Lions coaches and players aren’t wholly unfamiliar with their Pac-12 foe and its conference, even if the Jan. 2 matchup marks the first between the two programs.
“In 2022, there’s not too many things like that that you get to say — first time ever — so I think that’s a really cool thing for not only Penn State and Utah, but the Big Ten and the Pac-12,” Franklin said.
Penn State’s last matchup against a Pac-12 opponent pitted the Nittany Lions against Washington in the 2017 Fiesta Bowl, a contest Penn State won by a touchdown. While a handful of years have passed since the Nittany Lions’ and Huskies’ postseason contest, current players are well-familiar with the Pac-12 and its brand of football.
“Tough, physical, can score a lot of points,” Penn State long-snapper Chris Stoll said. “They have great defenses, as well. Their special teams are underrated. USC and UCLA are coming over soon, so I think that’s going to be great for the Big Ten and for those two teams, as well. But (they’re) physical, tough, and get to play in some awesome weather, so I’m kind of jealous of that.”
Four Pac-12 teams rank among the FBS’s top 10 in total offense: No. 2 Washington, No. 3 UCLA, No. 4 Oregon and No. 5 Southern California. Utah ranks fifth in the league and 17th nationally in the category, behind 472.7 yards per game.
The Pac-12 is again well-represented atop FBS rankings when it comes to scoring offense. Utah is eighth nationally with 40 points per game, and four other conference programs join the Utes in the top 10.
“I think of a lot of points, as somebody who plays defense,” Penn State defensive end Adisa Isaac said of his perception of Pac-12 teams. “I think of a lot of high-flying offenses and a lot of flashiness and flair.”
Utah enters the postseason with the nation’s 10th-best rushing offense. The Utes average 220.2 yards per game and have recorded 37 rushing touchdowns. And they rank third in the Pac-12 in both rushing and passing offense.
Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher shared his early observations of the Nittany Lions’ upcoming opponent.
“They’re physical up front,” Mustipher said. “They do a really good job of getting knock back on the defensive line, creating holes for their running backs to find. We were watching film – they’re not going out of bounds. They’re going to try to run right over you. They want to get yards.”
While the Pac-12 might be known for its finesse and expansive playbooks on offense, Utah quarterback Cam Rising this season has embodied a physicality that earned him wide praise from Franklin and Nittany Lion players and the Pac-12 title game’s MVP trophy.
Rising endured a thunderous hit to the chest during the Pac-12 championship game that sent his helmet into the air and his body backward. Seemingly unfazed, Rising walked over to retrieve his helmet before examining it and flashing a brief smirk.
“He’s very tough – he plays his heart out,” Penn State cornerback Kalen King said of Rising. “He has the love of that team. That team revolves around him. He’s a great player, so I’m looking forward to playing him.”
The Rose Bowl marks Penn State’s 40th all-time contest against a Pac-12 program. The Nittany Lions are 25-14 in 39 games against teams from the conference. Utah and Colorado joined the Pac-12 in 2011.
Mustipher welcomed the opportunity to play a new opponent and paid the Utes quite the compliment when assessing their brand of football.
“(They’re) a great team, and a great matchup for us,” Mustipher said. “They remind me of a Big Ten team a little bit. Just that physicality and the way they want to run the ball.”
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI.
