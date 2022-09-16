STATE COLLEGE – No. 22 Penn State (2-0) on Saturday will head south for the regular season for the first time since 2010 when it visits Auburn (3:30 p.m., CBS).
Auburn (2-0) opened the season with a 42-16 against FCS opponent Mercer, and it posted a 24-16 win last week against San Jose State. Penn State, meanwhile, defeated Ohio, 46-10, last week in the home opener at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions began the year on Sept. 1 with a 35-31 win at Purdue.
This weekend’s Penn State-Auburn matchup is the just fourth all-time between the two programs. The Nittany Lions beat Auburn last year in State College, and the programs split bowl contests in their previous two meetings.
Here are five storylines to follow when Penn State visits Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Two-QB system: Through the first games of the season, Penn State’s defense hasn’t had to prep for opponents with two quarterbacks. That changes this week, though, as Auburn presents a different challenge with T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford. Through two games, Finley has thrown for 279 yards and one touchdown against three interceptions. He’s completed 22 of his 34 pass attempts. Ashford is 5-for-10 passing for 101 yards with one interception. Ashford poses a threat as a runner, and he brings 129 yards rushing into Saturday’s contest.
Neither quarterback played during last year’s meeting. Bo Nix, who is now at Oregon, earned the start last September at Beaver Stadium.
Dueling backs: Penn State for the second consecutive season will get another dose of Auburn running backs Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter. Bigsby ran for 102 yards and a pair of touchdowns while Hunter earned 63 yards last year against the Nittany Lions.
Both have again shouldered the Tigers’ rushing load.
Hunter has scored a backfield-best four touchdowns this season, and Bigsby’s tallied three touchdowns. Bigsby has rushed for a team-high 198 yards on 29 carries. Hunter, meanwhile, has gained 77 yards on 16 rushes.
Through two games, Penn State’s rush defense has yielded 80 yards per game to opposing running backs.
Clifford’s moment: Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford is two games into his sixth year of eligibility as a fourth-year starter. He’s experienced his share of daunting environments over the years, but the weekend contest at Auburn signals his first start in an SEC venue. He’ll draw upon past experiences when he takes the field at Jordan-Hare in front of a charged-up crowd for this 36th career start.
Clifford won last year’s QB duel against Nix, passing for 280 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.
After leading Penn State to an 11-2 record in 2019, Clifford’s endured his share of criticism following the Nittany Lions’ 11-11 record during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He’d enjoyed nothing more than to nab a road win against an SEC opponent.
Singleton’s impact: Penn State fans received a glimpse into the future of the program last week against Ohio as freshman running back Nicholas Singleton rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns. Keyvone Lee earned the start against the Bobcats, but Singleton appeared during the Nittany Lions’ first drive before retreating to the sideline for good in the third quarter. His efforts last week earned him accolades as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.
After playing in both games to begin the 2022 season, Singleton is expected to see the field against the Tigers. Although Auburn’s defense is more talented than Ohio’s, another solid performance by the youngster isn’t out of the question.
Auburn’s defense has allowed 64 yards rushing per game to opposing running backs.
External factors: The SEC has reigned atop the college football world in recent history, and its fans are among the most passionate in the Power Five.
The Nittany Lions have worked on silent counts to combat the expected crowd nose, and the coaching staff turned up the heat inside of the indoor football facility with the hope of replicating a bit of what players will face this weekend. Jordan-Hare Stadium seats 87,451, and tickets to Auburn’s “Orange Out” sold out as of Wednesday.
While Penn State is accustomed to playing in hostile atmospheres, the Nittany Lions can expect to meet perhaps their most daunting of the season on Saturday.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
