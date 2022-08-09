STATE COLLEGE – Penn State’s men’s basketball program on Tuesday finalized its non-schedule slate of games for the 2022-23 season.
The Nittany Lions open November with home contests against Winthrop (Nov. 7), Loyola (Nov. 10) and Butler (Nov. 14) at the Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State’s contest against Butler is part of an eight-game slate of Gavitt Tipoff Games for teams representing the Big Ten and the Big East.
Penn State travels to Charleston, South Carolina, on Nov. 17 for the Charleston Classic. The Nittany Lions open the tournament against Furman and could advance to the tourney’s second- and final-round games on Nov. 18 and Nov. 20, respectively.
Penn State returns to the Bryce Jordan Center on Nov. 25 for a home contest against Lafayette before returning to South Carolina on Nov. 29 to play Clemson for this season’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup.
Penn State hosts Canisius (Dec. 18), Quinnipiac (Dec. 22) and Delaware State (Dec. 29) to close out the calendar year.
The Nittany Lions went 14-17 overall and 7-13 in Big Ten play last season, the first under head coach Micah Shrewsberry. Penn State concluded the year with a loss to Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal round.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
