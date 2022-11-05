No. 15 Penn State (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) quarterback Sean Clifford’s 229-yard outing against the Hoosiers put him just 16 yards shy from setting a program record for career yards passing. Former Nittany Lions quarterback Trace McSorley (2015-2018) currently holds the program record with 9,899 yards.
Clifford finished 15 for 23 passing for 239 yards with one interception in Penn State’s 45-14 win against Indiana.
Saturday marked Clifford’s 42nd start for the Nittany Lions.
His fifth passing attempt of the contest resulted in the interception – his seventh of the year – but the fourth-year starter rebounded and connected on 12 of his final 18 attempts, including five-consecutive completions before he left the game in the third quarter.
Through nine games this season, Clifford has accumulated 2,045 yards passing to go with 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
His 229 yards passing gives him 25 career games with 200 or more yards. Clifford’s career 9,884 yards passing ranks ninth all-time among Big Ten quarterbacks.
Terrific twins: Penn State’s sibling duo of Kobe and Kalen King contributed significantly in Bloomington.
Linebacker Kobe King tallied a career-high and team-leading eight tackles, including five solo stops. He registered 2.5 tackles for a loss as part of a larger defensive effort that finished with 16 tackles for a loss. He was also credited with a quarterback hurry. The redshirt freshman played in just four games last year behind a linebacker room heavy on experience. The departure of three starters from 2021, however, has led to a more increased role for him at the position. He now has 29 tackles this season.
His twin brother, Kalen, in the third quarter intercepted Indiana quarterback Brendan Sorsby. The interception was the first of the cornerback’s two-year Penn State career.
Kalen King, a sophomore, played in 13 games as a true freshman last year and ended his inaugural season in State College with 23 tackles. This season, he’s collected 20 total tackles along with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Seeing red: Indiana didn’t receive many red zone opportunities against the Nittany Lions. The Hoosiers crossed Penn State’s 20-yard line four times and converted just two of those opportunities.
Freshman defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton thwarted an Indiana scoring opportunity in the second half when he pulled in the first interception of his collegiate career.
Penn State ranks third in the Big Ten in red zone defense, as opponents are only registering points on 73.5% of their trips. Illinois (70.6%) and Michigan (71.4%) pace the Big Ten in the category.
The Nittany Lions defense has yielded nine rushing touchdowns and five passing scores this season.
Maryland time set: Next week’s Penn State-Maryland contest will begin at 3:30 p.m.
Penn State owns a 43-3-1 advantage in the series and has won eight of its last 10 games against the Terrapins.
Maryland travels to Penn State with a 6-3 overall record after losing to Wisconsin this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.