STATE COLLEGE – Less than two weeks before Penn State closed out the 2021 regular season in Florida at the Outback Bowl, Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olu Fashanu found out he earned the start against Arkansas.
Fashanu took the field at Raymond James Stadium with the Nittany Lions’ first-team offense and settled into his spot on the offensive line at left tackle. Arkansas defeated Penn State, 24-10, but Fashanu walked off the field with an appreciation for the opportunity.
“The main takeaway I have from that game is just being appreciative of how much trust my teammates and my coaches had in me to go into that game and start it,” Fashanu said. “For them to have the trust in me to go in and start it really meant a lot.”
With Fashanu set to enter his third year with the program, the sophomore remains optimistic that trust from Penn State’s coaching staff carries over into 2022, where he hopes to retain that starting title when the Nittany Lions open the season on Sept. 1 at Purdue.
“As a team collectively, we’re all in a great spot,” he said. “This spring was amazing. We all made great strides on offense, defense and special teams. The summer workouts were great, thanks to Coach (Chuck) Losi and his training staff.”
Fashanu began his collegiate career in 2020 after signing with Penn State as a four-star prospect out of Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C. Although he didn’t play in any of the Nittany Lions’ nine games that year, he earned recognition as Developmental Squad Offensive Player of the Week after Penn State’s game against Ohio State.
Fashanu’s role increased substantially last season. While the game against Arkansas marked his first career start, it was his ninth appearance of the season.
Fellow offensive lineman Juice Scruggs has observed Fashanu’s trajectory with the unit and said Fashanu’s confidence and familiarity with the intricacies of playing offensive line at the college level is noticeable.
“Now, I think he’s just more comfortable, more relaxed, and he just knows what he’s doing,” Scruggs said. “He’s anticipating a lot more. He’s making a lot more calls, and he’s really just getting comfortable where he is. I think he’s going to get better and better.”
Only two Penn State offensive linemen stand taller than Fashanu. He’s 6-foot-6 and 321 pounds, and he possesses a strength that has earned him a reputation among his teammates.
“It’s like he’s two different people,” Scruggs said. “Off the field, he doesn’t talk much. On the field, he turns into a different person – like a monster or something. His strength is just God-given strength. He’s going to be a key player for us.”
With three new starters set to hold positions for the first time in 2022, Penn State’s offensive line remains one of the program’s more intriguing position groups. Although the unit underwhelmed a season ago, Fashanu said he isn’t dwelling on the fact. Rather, he and his teammates up front are confident in their ability to achieve success, and that’s the form of motivation that drives them the most.
“We’re already motived enough,” he said. “We know how good we are, and we know how good we can be at this point. I think that’s the real motivation – the motivation within. People are always going to say something, whether it’s bad or good. I think the better you can channel it out and just focus on yourself, the better. I think we’ve done a great job of doing that right now.”
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
