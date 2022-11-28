Penn State’s offensive line group for 2023 received a boost on Monday as Olu Fashanu announced he will return for another season in Happy Valley.
The 6-foot-6, 308-pound left tackle started eight games this season after earning his first career start in last year’s Outback Bowl. Fashanu was injured during Penn State’s contest against Ohio State on Oct. 29 and he’s missed the final four games of the regular season.
“Although playing in the NFL is a goal of mine, there is still more that I want to achieve personally and collectively as a program,” Fashanu shared in a statement he posted to Twitter on Monday afternoon:
“After several conversations with my parents and my coaches, I will be returning to Penn State for the 2023 season.”
A third-year sophomore, Fashanu helped rejuvenate Penn State’s rushing attack this season. The Nittany Lions currently rank fourth in the Big Ten in rushing offense behind a 182.1 yards-per-game average.
Penn State rushers scored 25 touchdowns during the regular season. While Fashanu contributed to the Nittany Lions’ formidable efforts on the ground, he was just as valuable as a pass blocker as he created a fortress around starting quarterback Sean Clifford.
As a result, many NFL draft experts projected he would be taken in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.
“Widely regarded as perhaps the top prospect at his position in this year’s class, Fashanu was already being projected as a potential top-10 pick in next year’s draft,” writes Luke Easterling of Draft Wire.
Fashanu arrived at Penn State as a member of the Nittany Lions’ 2020 recruiting class. 247Sports ranked him a three-star prospect out of Gonzaga College High in Washington, D.C.
After redshirting during the 2020 season, Fashanu played nine games in 2021. He earned accolades as an Academic All-Big Ten selection at the end of the 2021 season.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
