STATE COLLEGE - No. 11 Penn State's offense committed five turnovers in a 17-7 win against Northwestern on Saturday at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State's defense, meanwhile, forced three turnovers to record its third-straight multi-turnover outing. Safety Ji'Ayir Brown recorded an interception and the Nittany Lions recovered two fumbles.
Nittany Lions running backs lost four fumbles, and quarterback Sean Clifford tossed an interception in the first quarter.
Penn State combined for 220 yards rushing on 58 carries. Kaytron Allen, after missing the first half, posted 86 yards rushing on 21 carries. Starter Nicholas Singleton led the way with 87 yards rushing and one touchdown on 21 carries. Keyvone Lee added 40 yards rushing on 10 carries. Singleton fumbled twice, while Allen and Lee each fumbled once.
The Nittany Lions were also tagged for seven penalties.
Northwestern ended with 241 yards. Quarterback Ryan Hilinski was 15-for-37 passing for 210 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He connected with wide receiver Jacob Gill for a 47-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Wildcats running back Evan Hull tallied 45 yards rushing on 11 carries.
Penn State is idle next week before traveling to Michigan on Oct. 15.
No. 11 PENN STATE 17, NORTHWESTERN 7
Northwestern 0 0 7 0 — 7
Penn St. 7 7 0 3 — 17
1st Quarter
PSU-Strange 20 pass from S.Clifford (Pinegar kick), :15.
2nd Quarter
PSU-Singleton 2 run (Pinegar kick), 5:02.
3rd Quarter
NW-Gill 47 pass from Hilinski (Stage kick), 2:10.
4th Quarter
PSU-FG Pinegar 38, 14:29.
TEAM STATS
NW PSU
First downs 11 21
Total Net Yards 241 360
Rushes-yards 28-31 58-220
Passing 210 140
Punt Returns 0-0 1-12
Kickoff Returns 1-19 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 1-31
Comp-Att-Int 15-37-1 10-20-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-5 0-0
Punts 7-39.857 5-40.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 4-4
Penalties-Yards 2-10 7-55
Time of Possession 22:32 36:27
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING-Northwestern: Hull 11-45, Tyus 2-6, Washington 1-0, (Team) 1-(minus 5), Porter 7-(minus 5), Hilinski 6-(minus 10). Penn State: Singleton 21-87, Allen 21-86, Lee 10-40, S.Clifford 3-13, (Team) 3-(minus 6).
PASSING-Northwestern: Hilinski 15-37-1-210. Penn State: S.Clifford 10-20-1-140.
RECEIVING-Northwestern: Navarro 4-55, Washington 4-42, Lang 3-34, Hull 3-32, Gill 1-47. Penn State: Washington 4-73, Tinsley 2-16, Strange 1-20, H.Wallace 1-12, Singleton 1-11, Th.Johnson 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS-None.
