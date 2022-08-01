STATE COLLEGE – Although the Nittany Lions have yet to begin their 2022 season, Penn State coaches and players undoubtedly feel more optimistic about the quarterback position entering preseason camp this year than they did just a season ago.
Unlike 2021 – when Penn State carried just two scholarship quarterbacks into the season – four scholarship arms are loaded on the 2022 roster.
Fourth-year starter Sean Clifford returns for his sixth season with the program thanks to an extra year of eligibility afforded to student-athletes because of the coronavirus.
Clifford celebrated his 24th birthday last month.
Through five years in State College, the 6-foot-2, 212-pound Cincinnati, Ohio, native has played in 38 games and logged 33 starts. The 2022 season marks the first Clifford will enter as a starter with the same offensive coordinator in Mike Yurcich.
Clifford’s career and progression have mirrored that of Penn State, which has gone 11-11 during the past two seasons.
As a first-year starter coupled with former offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne (head coach, Old Dominion) in 2019, Clifford helped led Penn State to 11 wins and a New Year’s Six Cotton Bowl win over Memphis.
That year, he posted career-highs in touchdowns (23), passing yards per attempt (8.3) and adjusted yards per attempt (8.8). Clifford also threw his fewest number of interceptions (7) and posted his highest passing efficiency rating (148.5).
The 2020 season for Clifford brought a new offensive coordinator in Kirk Ciarrocca (offensive coordinator, Minnesota) and a Big Ten-only nine-game schedule. Penn State opened the season with five consecutive losses, and Clifford was supplanted as starter by former Nittany Lion Will Levis (Kentucky) for the 2020 contest against Iowa.
Clifford spelled Levis in the second half against the Hawkeyes and regained his hold as the starter for the duration of the season. Penn State went on to win its final four games that year, and Clifford ended the nine-game season with 1,883 yards passing, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
In 2021, Clifford registered a 61% completion mark, threw for 3,107 yards and tallied 261 completions on 428 attempts in 13 games. Those numbers were all career-high marks, but Clifford was again plagued by injury, inconsistency and head-scratching decisions at times. He tossed interceptions in four consecutive weeks and ended the year with eight after throwing two against Arkansas in the season-ending Outback Bowl.
Redshirt freshman Christian Veilleux enters 2022 as Penn State’s presumed No. 2. After an illness blanketed the roster last season the week of the Nittany Lions’ game against Rutgers, the 6-foot-4, 200-pounder replaced Clifford during the first half and posted an impressive stat line that consisted of 235 yards passing, three touchdowns and 15 completions in a winning effort. Veilleux also logged playing time against Arkansas in last year’s Outback Bowl.
Freshmen Drew Allar (6-foot-5, 242 pounds) and Beau Pribula (6-foot-2, 204 pounds) joined the quarterback room in January. Allar boosted the profile of Penn State’s 2022 recruiting class as a five-star prospect, while Pribula, a three-star prospect, gave the program an in-state recruiting win. Both youngsters played in April’s Blue-White Game. Allar passed for 61 yards on 14 attempts. Pribula only attempted three passes. This year’s spring game strayed from the normal format.
Clifford’s return to the program gives Penn State one of the more experienced quarterback rooms in the country, and a well-stocked pipeline of talent at the position gives the program options.
After an 11-11 resume over the past two seasons, Penn State’s path back to the upper echelon of the Big Ten East begins with improved play by Clifford.
